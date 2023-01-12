Pokemon GO shop changes (January 2023): All items and prices

Having a healthy stock of items has become increasingly important in Pokemon GO. With looming threats like powerful Raid Bosses and Team GO Rocket leaders, players will need some strong medicine to keep their parties in fighting form. Having some extra Poke Balls also helps in events like Spotlight Hours and Community Days.

Fittingly, with items being such an important part of the game, Niantic has monetized its mobile title to throttle this ideology much harder. Players can choose to grind for the premium in-game currency (in this case, Pokecoins) or purchase them from the shop.

As Pokemon GO's store prices rise following global inflation, trainers are wondering just how dramatically things have been affected.

Having an overview of what is currently for sale in the shop can give players the insight they need before making a purchase.

Everything for sale in Pokemon GO's shop in January 2023

Players looking to make purchases from Pokemon GO's store will need Pokecoins. To get this currency, they will need to spend their own money or earn them passively by sending a Pokemon of their own to defend Gyms that have been claimed by their team. Through this method, one can earn a maximum of 50 Pokecoins per day.

Trainers can also spend money on Pokecoins. The rate converts to around $1 per 100 Pokecoins. This cuts down to two days' worth of grinding but costs money, which may not sit right for many.

Players can also choose to buy different bundles. While most cost a large amount of Pokecoins, one can purchase a starting bundle containing three Premium Battle Passes, three Super Incubators, 30 Poke Balls, and three Lucky Eggs for $3.

Here is everything that trainers can currently find in Pokemon GO's store:

Item Cost Description GO Battle League Timed Research Pass Free Access to timed research for the Battle League Remote Raid Pass 100 Access to Raid Battles from anywhere 3x Remote Raid Passes 300 Premium Battle Pass 100 Access to premium rewards in the Battle League Egg Incubator 150 Hatches eggs as players walk Super Incubator 200 Hatches eggs 33% faster than standard incubators Poffin 100 Food to give to a Buddy Pokemon 20x Poke Balls 100 Used to catch Pokemon 100x Poke Balls 460 200x Poke Balls 800 Incense 40 Used to attract wild Pokemon to the player 8x Incense 250 Rocket Radar 200 Used to find Team GO Rocket Pokestops Star Piece 100 Increases Stardust gains by 50% 8x Star Pieces 640 10x Max Potions 200 Fully restores Pokemon's health Lucky Egg 80 Doubles EXP rates 8x Lucky Eggs 500 6x Max Revives 180 Fully revives knocked-out Pokemon Glacial, Mossy, Magnetic, and Rainy Lure Modules 180 Attracts certain Pokemon and can cause certain evolutions Lure Module 100 Attracts Pokemon to a Gym or Pokestop 8x Lure Modules 680 Daily Free Box Free Poke Balls, Potions Expert Box 900 10 Premium Battle Passes, 1 Star Piece, 1 Lure Module, 1 Lucky Egg Explorer Box 1,850 10 Super Incubators, 5 Incenses, 10 Egg Incubators New Trainer Box 75 1 Incense, 1 Star Piece, 1 Lucky Egg Starter Box $2.99 3 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Super Incubators, 30 Poke Balls, 3 Lucky Eggs Trainee Box 400 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1 Super Incubator, 1 Egg Incubator

Players can also purchase various upgrades to their bag and Pokemon storage. Each purchase increases the amount by 50 and costs 200 Pokecoins each.

Those who may want to change the team they chose when their account reached level 10 can do so by purchasing a Team Medallion. This can be bought in the same section as the upgrades for a much higher number of coins. A Team Medallion costs 1,000 Pokecoins, which will cost roughly $10.

When it comes to the changes that players will mostly be monitoring (the cost of the Pokecoin bundles), Pokecoins follow a standard practice that many other online games follow. It offers an increasing amount with "bonus credits" for those who purchase the more expensive options.

100 Pokecoins - $1

550 Pokecoins - $5

1,200 Pokecoins - $10

2,500 Pokecoins - $20

5,200 Pokecoins - $40

14,500 Pokecoins - $100

It may seem a bit unfortunate, considering how much easier it is to buy coins compared to grinding for them. However, it seems like Niantic leans more toward incentivizing purchases of Pokecoins in Pokemon GO rather than letting players earn them on their own merits.

