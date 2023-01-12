Create

Pokemon GO shop changes (January 2023): All items and prices

By Lukus Herblet
Modified Jan 12, 2023 09:01 AM IST
Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
Having a healthy stock of items has become increasingly important in Pokemon GO. With looming threats like powerful Raid Bosses and Team GO Rocket leaders, players will need some strong medicine to keep their parties in fighting form. Having some extra Poke Balls also helps in events like Spotlight Hours and Community Days.

Fittingly, with items being such an important part of the game, Niantic has monetized its mobile title to throttle this ideology much harder. Players can choose to grind for the premium in-game currency (in this case, Pokecoins) or purchase them from the shop.

As Pokemon GO's store prices rise following global inflation, trainers are wondering just how dramatically things have been affected.

Having an overview of what is currently for sale in the shop can give players the insight they need before making a purchase.

Everything for sale in Pokemon GO's shop in January 2023

A Poke Ball as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Players looking to make purchases from Pokemon GO's store will need Pokecoins. To get this currency, they will need to spend their own money or earn them passively by sending a Pokemon of their own to defend Gyms that have been claimed by their team. Through this method, one can earn a maximum of 50 Pokecoins per day.

Trainers can also spend money on Pokecoins. The rate converts to around $1 per 100 Pokecoins. This cuts down to two days' worth of grinding but costs money, which may not sit right for many.

Players can also choose to buy different bundles. While most cost a large amount of Pokecoins, one can purchase a starting bundle containing three Premium Battle Passes, three Super Incubators, 30 Poke Balls, and three Lucky Eggs for $3.

Here is everything that trainers can currently find in Pokemon GO's store:

ItemCostDescription
GO Battle League Timed Research PassFreeAccess to timed research for the Battle League
Remote Raid Pass100Access to Raid Battles from anywhere
3x Remote Raid Passes300
Premium Battle Pass100Access to premium rewards in the Battle League
Egg Incubator150Hatches eggs as players walk
Super Incubator200Hatches eggs 33% faster than standard incubators
Poffin100Food to give to a Buddy Pokemon
20x Poke Balls100Used to catch Pokemon
100x Poke Balls460
200x Poke Balls800
Incense40Used to attract wild Pokemon to the player
8x Incense250
Rocket Radar200Used to find Team GO Rocket Pokestops
Star Piece100Increases Stardust gains by 50%
8x Star Pieces640
10x Max Potions200Fully restores Pokemon's health
Lucky Egg80Doubles EXP rates
8x Lucky Eggs500
6x Max Revives180Fully revives knocked-out Pokemon
Glacial, Mossy, Magnetic, and Rainy Lure Modules180Attracts certain Pokemon and can cause certain evolutions
Lure Module100Attracts Pokemon to a Gym or Pokestop
8x Lure Modules680
Daily Free BoxFreePoke Balls, Potions
Expert Box90010 Premium Battle Passes, 1 Star Piece, 1 Lure Module, 1 Lucky Egg
Explorer Box1,85010 Super Incubators, 5 Incenses, 10 Egg Incubators
New Trainer Box751 Incense, 1 Star Piece, 1 Lucky Egg
Starter Box$2.993 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Super Incubators, 30 Poke Balls, 3 Lucky Eggs
Trainee Box4001 Premium Battle Pass, 1 Super Incubator, 1 Egg Incubator

Players can also purchase various upgrades to their bag and Pokemon storage. Each purchase increases the amount by 50 and costs 200 Pokecoins each.

Those who may want to change the team they chose when their account reached level 10 can do so by purchasing a Team Medallion. This can be bought in the same section as the upgrades for a much higher number of coins. A Team Medallion costs 1,000 Pokecoins, which will cost roughly $10.

youtube-cover

When it comes to the changes that players will mostly be monitoring (the cost of the Pokecoin bundles), Pokecoins follow a standard practice that many other online games follow. It offers an increasing amount with "bonus credits" for those who purchase the more expensive options.

  • 100 Pokecoins - $1
  • 550 Pokecoins - $5
  • 1,200 Pokecoins - $10
  • 2,500 Pokecoins - $20
  • 5,200 Pokecoins - $40
  • 14,500 Pokecoins - $100

It may seem a bit unfortunate, considering how much easier it is to buy coins compared to grinding for them. However, it seems like Niantic leans more toward incentivizing purchases of Pokecoins in Pokemon GO rather than letting players earn them on their own merits.

