Pokemon GO Abra raid guide (July 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's latest event is called Catching Some Z's. The event is based on sleepy Pocket Monsters and marks the release of Pokemon GO+ and Niantic's upcoming title Pokemon Sleep. The event starts at 10 am local time on July 15, 2023, and will end at 8 pm local time on July 16, 2023. This will give players over a day to reap the event-special benefits.

Abra is one of the critters available in one-star raids during this Pokemon GO event. At first glance, the sleepy-looking Psychic-type from Generation I might not seem like a good investment in a Raid Pass. However, there are multiple reasons to do an Abra raid.

Since Abra is a weak, one-star raid boss, you can easily defeat it in Pokemon GO. However, knowing some appropriate counters is always helpful. This article will tell you all about it.

What are Abra's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Huh? Wha—we’re awake! If you’re totally awake, too, why not celebrate the upcoming release of Pokémon GO Plus + with our newest event, Catching Some Z’s!



pokemongolive.com/post/pokemon-s… Zzz…Zzz...Huh? Wha—we’re awake! If you’re totally awake, too, why not celebrate the upcoming release of Pokémon GO Plus + with our newest event, Catching Some Z’s!

When considering a creature's weaknesses, you must first take its elemental typing into account. Abra is a Psychic-type pocket monster. This means it is weak to Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type attacks. It resists Fighting and Psychic-type attacks.

Abra will have a maximum of 5066 CP as a one-star raid boss. This is not very powerful, and you can take it down easily on your own. However, if you are a player just getting started with the title, you should have a raid partner with you so that you do not waste a Raid Pass.

What are the best counters to Abra in Pokemon GO?

Abra can use the following attacks in the game:

Fast Attack

Charge Beam (Electric)

(Electric) Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Charged Attack

Psyshock (Psychic)

(Psychic) Shadow Ball (Ghost)

(Ghost) Signal Beam (Bug)

This means you have to choose Pocket Monsters that can do super effective damage to the Psi Pokemon without taking the same back. The most effective choice is Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type creatures.

Given below is a list of the best counters for Abra, along with their movesets:

Scizor : Fury Cutter + X-Scissors

: Fury Cutter + X-Scissors Kleavor : Air Slash + X-Scissors

: Air Slash + X-Scissors Houndoom : Snarl + Foulplay

: Snarl + Foulplay Sableye : Feint Attack + Foul Play

: Feint Attack + Foul Play Mega Gyarados : Bite + Crunch

: Bite + Crunch Gengar: Hex + Shadow Ball

You can defeat Abra easily with these creatures and subsequently evolve it into an Alakazam. Moreover, Abra has a very shiny form, one of the game's rarest shiny spirits.

Abra is important to complete #151 Masterwork Research

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Come join the 7th Anniversary Party and celebrate with 7 days of in-game bonuses starting July 6!



pokemongolive.com/post/pokemongo… It’s our seventh anniversary, Trainers! 🥳Come join the 7th Anniversary Party and celebrate with 7 days of in-game bonuses starting July 6!

The #151 Masterwork Research requires you to complete your Kanto Pokedex. Abra is one of the most elusive critters from the original region in the Pokemon franchise.

In Niantic's mobile game, Abra appears in the wild but has an exceptionally high flee rate. That is why many players might have a difficult time catching it. However, this becomes much easier through raids, taking you one step forward on your journey to get your hands on shiny Mew.