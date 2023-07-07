5 things to know about PokeStop Showcase in Pokemon GO

The PokeStop Showcase is a new type of competition in Pokemon GO. It debuted with the 7th Anniversary Party update, which comes with various additions, including Shiny Mew. This unique feature allows you to enter a pocket monster into the Showcase at select PokeStops to compete against other opponents. Before diving in, one may need to learn more about the PokeStop Showcase and its battle format.

Learning about the event period, which wild creature is eligible to enter, and how it performs will give you an edge. That said, here are five key insights about the feature in Pokemon GO.

Limited Selection and four other facets to know about PokeStop Showcase in Pokemon GO

1) Limited Selection

Squirtle Showcasing in its attribute (image via Niantic)

An important detail about PokeStop Showcase is that only a specific set of pocket monsters can participate. To clarify, only featured critters during certain events are eligible to compete in a PokeStop Showcase.

The Pokemon GO Showcase feature emphasizes a limited selection of pocket monsters. Every creature in this contest will be judged and compared against other opponents. Participants must hurry to grab this opportunity to Showcase since it will run for a limited period.

This contest determines who has the largest Squirtle in Pokemon GO. And during the event, you can catch and add a Shiny Squirtle to compete against other variants.

2) Duration, availability, and location

Look for this icon (Image via Niantic)

The Showcase will occur at the same PokeStop you were physically participating in. With this feature becoming unavailable after a certain period of time, players must capitalize on it to collect rewards.

Since the PokeStop Showcase will be held briefly, participating sooner is an excellent choice. You can identify a Showcase-enabled Pokestop when the icon above turns green and shifts to purple when entering a monster.

One important detail about the PokeStop Showcase is that it can host up to 50 critters. Showing your best Squirtle in the contest ensures rewards and rankings.

3) Entering pocket monster

Attributes decide your chances of winning or losing (Image via Niantic)

We’ve seen Team GO Rocket taking control over the PokeStops, upon which its icon changes color. The same phenomenon is observed when using Lure Module.

PokeStop hosting the contest will also display a unique icon above them, at which instance you're supposed to enter your Pokemon. But before diving in, it's important to pick your monster.

One great feature about this competition: the Pokemon you will be entering into a Showcase will remain in your Pokedex. Also, you can trade, transfer, change form, and even evolve it.

4) Switching out

Collect as many Squirtle as you can (Image via Niantic)

The switching out feature allows you to exchange at the PokeStop Showcase, which could be pivotal in attaining a victory. Everybody will compete in the contest to demonstrate their unique monsters. Therefore, you are advised to add your best elusive critter.

During the Showcase period, you will have the option to catch as many Showcase-eligible Pokemon as possible. From Shiny to Normal, the contest allows you to enter any Squirtle’s variants: bigger, smaller, or taller.

Additionally, you do not have to visit the Showcase-featured PokeStop to make an exchange. One can enter the Showcase remotely to avoid the hassle of visiting PokeStop for an exchange. So, making strategic choices will optimize your chances of winning this tournament.

5) Rewards and rankings

Earn rewards during the Showcase time period (Image via Niantic)

You can claim your rewards once Showcase concludes, and the prizes will be determined based on your entered Pokemon’s rank. Therefore, your main priority should be to rank up in this contest.

Leveling up during the Showcase period and placing the right Pokemon will boost your chances of securing more rewards. Participants will receive rewards like StarDust, XP, and Poke Ball. The top three players can obtain a Star Piece, Incubators, and more, while the first position will be conferred with a medal.

Following the conclusion of Showcase, use the Today View feature or visit the PokeStop to claim rewards. Once the icon on the PokeStop changes its color to orange, you are eligible for the prize.

