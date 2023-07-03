How to claim Pokemon GO free Prime Gaming rewards (July 2023)

With the tie-up of Amazon Prime Gaming and Pokemon GO, players around the world have been treated with a bevy of in-game resources and rewards that the developers share from time to time. Although the popularity of Niantic's AR title has fluctuated to an extent, especially recently, a large number of players continued to diligently participate in its proceedings and events.

For those unaware, Amazon Prime Gaming offers interesting and refreshing in-game content for a wide variety of games, including major titles like Pokemon GO and Valorant. Furthermore, Amazon provides plenty of Twitch benefits for interested players to reap, such as exclusive emoticons, expanded chat color options, and more.

How to redeem Pokemon GO Prime Gaming codes?

Pokemon GO players will require an active Amazon Prime subscription if they wish to claim the Prime Gaming Rewards. If trainers have the stated subscription account, they can follow the steps given below to obtain their goodies:

Players must go to the official Pokemon GO Prime Gaming website.

There are a variety of offers present. Players need to choose the one they want, click on 'Claim,' and then choose 'Get in-game content.'

This will provide trainers with the necessary code for the offer.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Get ready for your next adventure with monthly item bundles from Pokémon GO and @PrimeGaming!

As such, the official website has listed two ways to redeem this code. While one of these is the regular online option, the other is through the Android application itself. The steps for the former are:

Players need to go to the official Niantic offer redemption page.

They must then sign into their Pokemon GO account.

After that, players will have to enter the aforementioned code. If done successfully, a message will state that the items have been added to the player's inventory.

The steps for the latter are as follows:

Once in-game, players should click on the Poke Ball menu and then the shop icon.

Players must scroll down and enter the aforementioned code under Promos.

Finally, they need to tap Redeem to get the items.

The official website states:

"In-game code redemption is currently only available for Android devices. If you use an iOS device, please use the process above to redeem your code. Online offer code redemption is currently unavailable for Trainers that log in using either a Pokémon Trainer Club (PTC) account or Sign in with Apple. If you log in using your PTC account or Sign in with Apple, you can link another log-in provider to your account and log in via that account to redeem your offer code online."

What are the active codes for Pokemon GO Prime Gaming in July 2023?

Currently, there is one Prime Gaming bundle available for players to claim. It contains the following:

2x Golden Razz Berry

2x Mysterious Component

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Come join the 7th Anniversary Party and celebrate with 7 days of in-game bonuses starting July 6!



pokemongolive.com/post/pokemongo… It’s our seventh anniversary, Trainers! 🥳Come join the 7th Anniversary Party and celebrate with 7 days of in-game bonuses starting July 6! It’s our seventh anniversary, Trainers! 🥳 Come join the 7th Anniversary Party and celebrate with 7 days of in-game bonuses starting July 6! pokemongolive.com/post/pokemongo… https://t.co/vkPN6KyZ5y

Given that July 2023 will host the 7th Anniversary Party, it's fairly likely that there will be more bundles arriving in the near future. We will update the article as soon as new codes come online.

