How to get Caught One Valorant player card through Prime Gaming?

Valorant, Riot's popular online multiplayer tactical first-person shooter game, has taken the gaming world by storm since its release in 2020. With millions of players worldwide, the title has a dedicated community of fans who are always looking for ways to enhance their gaming experience. One way to do this is through Prime Gaming, which offers various benefits and rewards to players.

This post will discuss how players can get the coveted Caught One Player Card through Prime Gaming.

How to obtain the new Valorant player card via Prime Gaming

What is Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming is a service that's included with an Amazon Prime membership. It offers various benefits to players, including free games, in-game content, and a free subscription to Twitch, the popular live-streaming platform. In addition, Prime Gaming offers exclusive in-game rewards for popular titles like Valorant.

What is the Caught One Valorant Player Card?

The Caught One Player Card is a special in-game item that's available exclusively through Prime Gaming. It features an image of the game's stealthy character, Cypher, running from Astra's Gravity Well. It is a highly sought-after item among players. The card can be displayed on a player's profile and used as a calling card in the game.

How to Get the Caught One Valorant Player Card

To get the Caught One Player Card, you must have an active Amazon Prime membership and link it to your Valorant account. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Go to the Prime Gaming website

Visit the Prime Gaming website and log in with your Amazon account. You can sign up for a free trial if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership.

Step 2: Link your Amazon account to your Riot account

Once logged in, click the "Claim Now" button next to the Valorant reward. You'll be prompted to link your Amazon account to the Riot Games account you use to play the game. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Step 3: Claim your reward

Once your accounts are linked, you can claim the Caught One Player Card reward. Click on the "Claim Now" button to add the item to your in-game inventory. You can access your inventory by clicking on the "Collection" tab in the main menu.

Tips for Maximizing Your Prime Gaming Rewards

If you're a frequent Valorant player, you may want to consider maximizing your Prime Gaming rewards. Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of your subscription:

1) Check the Prime Gaming website regularly

Since Prime Gaming offers new monthly rewards and benefits, it's a good idea to check the website regularly to see what's available. You may find exclusive skins, in-game items, or even free games to add to your collection.

2) Link your accounts as soon as possible

Some Prime Gaming rewards are only available for a limited time, so it's best to link your accounts as soon as possible. This will ensure that you don't miss out on any valuable rewards.

3) Use your Twitch subscription

As a Prime Gaming subscriber, you will also receive a free subscription to Twitch. This means you can watch your favorite streamers and support them by subscribing to their channels without paying extra.

If you're a Valorant player, the Caught One Player Card is a must-have item that will make your profile stand out from the rest. By following the simple steps outlined in this post, you can easily claim this exclusive reward through Prime Gaming.

Remember to regularly check the Prime Gaming website for new rewards and benefits, link your accounts as soon as possible, and take advantage of the free Twitch subscription to maximize your rewards.

Poll : 0 votes