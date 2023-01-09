How to get Araxys player card in Valorant?

The upcoming Episode for Valorant is set to introduce a brand new skinline to the title called the Araxys. The collection features a sci-fi theme with transformative animations and hints of alien tech. Riot Games have always been creative with their cosmetic designs, and Araxys is just another fabulous creation.

The bundle will be available for purchase with the upcoming Episode, called Revelation. Apart from weapon skins, the collection will also include other cosmetics, such as the player card.

This article will guide readers on how to acquire the Araxus player card.

Player card and other cosmetics to unlock in Valorant's Araxys bundle

The Araxys bundle will be an Exclusive Tier (XE) collection coming to Valorant. All weapon skins will cost around 2175 VP, while other cosmetics, such as the player card, can be purchased at different prices. Here's how readers can get the Araxys player card following the bundle's release:

Go to the store and click on the Araxys banner once it's available after the Episode 6 Act 1 update.

Scroll sideways to find the Araxys player card from the bundle.

You must have at least 375 VP on your Valorant ID to purchase the card separately from the bundle.

You can also acquire the entire Araxys bundle for 8700 VP to acquire the Araxys player card.

One must be aware that player cards and other secondary cosmetics such as titles, sprays, and gun buddies can no longer be purchased separately once the collection leaves the store. However, the weapon skins will still come to the regular store rotation. That said, Araxys is not eligible for the Night Market.

Fans will only have one chance to grab the player card. Once the banner is purchased, they can keep it in their collection forever. The Araxys player card features a fascinating, sci-fi-themed banner. It is easily one of the boldest Riot has ever introduced.

The entire Araxys bundle goes toe-to-toe with any of the Exclusive skinlines Riot has introduced. With fascinating sound and visual designs, Araxys can easily become a worthy contender amongst Prelude to Chaos or the RGX 11z Pro collection.

Araxys will also feature a gorgeous finisher animation that can easily make the collection a fan favorite. With three different variants, players can pick any of the desired colors with enough Radianite Points.

Besides the new skinline, Valorant is also introducing a brand new map to the pool called the "Lotus," along with the return of Split. The latter will re-enter the map pool with a few important tweaks.

Fans have been extremely hyped for Episode 6 as Riot has lined up promising new content for the community. More modifications are to come as the title is ever-evolving.

The Battlepass for the upcoming season will also encompass various rewards and cosmetics that players shall look out for. It introduces three brand-new skinlines to the title with gorgeous looks and variants. Fans are definitely in for a treat with Valorant's Episode 6 Act 1.

