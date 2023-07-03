How to beat Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO in July 2023: Best counters, lineups, and more

Since Pokemon GO's recent Team GO Rocket Takeover that took place in late June, the sinister group has retooled their battle teams of Shadow Pokemon and are ready to fight trainers down to the wire. However, July has just begun, and until additional information is revealed by Niantic, trainers will still be battling the Rockets' teams that they saw in June.

Fortunately, Pokemon GO fans still have some assistance when it comes to battling Team GO Rocket's grunts. Depending on the taunt that a grunt uses, trainers can determine which Pocket Monster types will be used and counter them accordingly.

Although Team GO Rocket's grunts may still change their teams this month, Pokemon GO players currently have to account for their lineup as seen during June's Rocket Takeover.

What are the current Team GO Rocket teams in Pokemon GO?

As of July 2, Pokemon GO has yet to introduce a new slate of Shadow Pokemon lineups for the members of Team GO Rocket. This means that the same counters that worked during mid-June's changes will still work well today, at least until Niantic rotates the team lineups again.

So, they can't exactly prepare for a new set of Shadow Pokemon teams that may not arrive yet. Regardless, Pokemon GO players battling Rocket grunts will want to key in on their taunt dialogue, as this gives them an idea of the team the grunts will use.

All Team GO Rocket grunts and their lineups in Pokemon GO

Go, my super bug Pokemon! (Bug) - Pineco, Ledyba, Joltik, Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Forretress, Scizor

Pineco, Ledyba, Joltik, Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Forretress, Scizor Coiled and ready to strike! (Poison) - Grimer, Foongus, Nidorina, Nidorino, Weezing, Muk

Grimer, Foongus, Nidorina, Nidorino, Weezing, Muk Normal doesn't mean weak (Normal) - Meowth, Glameow, Rattata, Raticate, Purugly, Ursaring, Bibarel

Meowth, Glameow, Rattata, Raticate, Purugly, Ursaring, Bibarel ROAR!... How'd that sound? (Dragon) - Alolan Exeggutor, Gible, Dragonair, Dragonite, Gabite

Alolan Exeggutor, Gible, Dragonair, Dragonite, Gabite These waters are treacherous! (Water. Female) - Mudkip, Psyduck, Wailmer, Croconaw, Golduck, Wailord, Feraligatr

Mudkip, Psyduck, Wailmer, Croconaw, Golduck, Wailord, Feraligatr These waters are treacherous! (Water, Male) - Magikarp, Gyarados

Magikarp, Gyarados Don't tangle with us! (Grass) - Cacnea, Treecko, Oddish, Gloom, Bayleef, Cacturne, Meganium, Amoonguss

Cacnea, Treecko, Oddish, Gloom, Bayleef, Cacturne, Meganium, Amoonguss Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon! (Flying) - Natu, Ducklett, Zubat, Xatu, Staravia, Golbat, Dragonite, Crobat, Gyarados

Natu, Ducklett, Zubat, Xatu, Staravia, Golbat, Dragonite, Crobat, Gyarados Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get? (Fire) - Torchic, Numel, Vulpix, Quilava, Magmar, Camerupt, Ninetales, Typhlosion

Torchic, Numel, Vulpix, Quilava, Magmar, Camerupt, Ninetales, Typhlosion You'll be defeated into the ground! (Ground) - Wooper, Phanpy, Hippopotas, Donphan, Quagsire, Hippowdon

Wooper, Phanpy, Hippopotas, Donphan, Quagsire, Hippowdon Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power? (Psychic) - Natu, Spoink, Abra, Ralts, Girafarig, Metang, Hypno, Alakazam.

Natu, Spoink, Abra, Ralts, Girafarig, Metang, Hypno, Alakazam. Let's rock and roll! (Rock) - Alolan Geodude, Lileep, Anorith, Graveler, Golem, Alolan Golem

Alolan Geodude, Lileep, Anorith, Graveler, Golem, Alolan Golem Ke…ke…ke…ke…ke…ke! (Ghost) - Duskull, Shuppet, Drifloon, Dusclops, Banette, Golett, Dusknoir, Golurk

Duskull, Shuppet, Drifloon, Dusclops, Banette, Golett, Dusknoir, Golurk This buff physique isn't just for show! (Fighting) - Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan

Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan You're gonna be frozen in your tracks (Ice) - Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Swinub, Snover, Alolan Sandslash, Lapras, Cloyster, Abomasnow

Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Swinub, Snover, Alolan Sandslash, Lapras, Cloyster, Abomasnow Wherever there is light, there is also shadow (Dark) - Alolan Grimer, Alolan Rattata, Muk, Alolan Raticate, Alolan Muk

Alolan Grimer, Alolan Rattata, Muk, Alolan Raticate, Alolan Muk Get ready to be shocked! (Electric) - Shinx, Mareep, Blitzle, Voltorb, Alolan Geodude, Luxray, Ampharos, Zebstrika

Shinx, Mareep, Blitzle, Voltorb, Alolan Geodude, Luxray, Ampharos, Zebstrika Don't bother - I've already won/Get ready to be defeated!/Winning is for winners! (Assorted Types, Female) - Snorlax, Gardevoir, Poliwrath, Gyarados, Dragonite

Snorlax, Gardevoir, Poliwrath, Gyarados, Dragonite Don't bother - I've already won/Get ready to be defeated!/Winning is for winners! (Assorted Types, Male) - Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Croconaw, Quilava, Bayleef, Sceptile, Blaziken, Swampert

Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Croconaw, Quilava, Bayleef, Sceptile, Blaziken, Swampert Check out my cute Pokemon! (Fairy) - Ralts, Kirlia, Snubbull, Mawile, Granbull

- Ralts, Kirlia, Snubbull, Mawile, Granbull You're no match for my iron will! (Steel) - Aron, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Sandshrew, Lairon, Metang, Aggron, Scizor

What are the best counters to beat Pokemon GO's Team GO Rocket grunts?

Although directly countering each grunt's team independently works well in Pokemon GO, trainers can also opt to use a set party of three Pocket Monsters to take on most of the game's grunts. Granted, a single team can have a tough time countering every grunt lineup, but it can nonetheless be great for general use.

Recommended team to counter Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO

Rhyperior - Mud-Slap, Wrock Wrecker, Surf

- Mud-Slap, Wrock Wrecker, Surf Shadow Machamp - Counter, Dynamic Punch, Payback

- Counter, Dynamic Punch, Payback Moltres - Fire Spin, Sky Attack, Overheat

With the team listed above, Pokemon GO trainers have plenty of type coverage mixed in with high attack power and versatility. Rhyperior is also quite durable, allowing it to outlast multiple opponents in a GO Rocket battle before needing to be switched out.

Shadow Machamp's incredibly high damage output in Pokemon GO allows it to do deal with many different enemies, especially since it can utilize Payback to take down Psychic and Ghost-type foes.

Meanwhile, Moltres is a menace against Grass, Bug, Steel, and Ice-type enemies. Meanwhile, Sky Attack gives it an advantage over Fighting-types as well.

