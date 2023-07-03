How to beat Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO in July 2023: Best counters, lineups, and more

Since Pokemon GO's recent Team GO Rocket Takeover that took place in late June, the sinister group has retooled their battle teams of Shadow Pokemon and are ready to fight trainers down to the wire. However, July has just begun, and until additional information is revealed by Niantic, trainers will still be battling the Rockets' teams that they saw in June.
Fortunately, Pokemon GO fans still have some assistance when it comes to battling Team GO Rocket's grunts. Depending on the taunt that a grunt uses, trainers can determine which Pocket Monster types will be used and counter them accordingly.
Although Team GO Rocket's grunts may still change their teams this month, Pokemon GO players currently have to account for their lineup as seen during June's Rocket Takeover.
What are the current Team GO Rocket teams in Pokemon GO?
As of July 2, Pokemon GO has yet to introduce a new slate of Shadow Pokemon lineups for the members of Team GO Rocket. This means that the same counters that worked during mid-June's changes will still work well today, at least until Niantic rotates the team lineups again.
So, they can't exactly prepare for a new set of Shadow Pokemon teams that may not arrive yet. Regardless, Pokemon GO players battling Rocket grunts will want to key in on their taunt dialogue, as this gives them an idea of the team the grunts will use.
All Team GO Rocket grunts and their lineups in Pokemon GO
- Go, my super bug Pokemon! (Bug) - Pineco, Ledyba, Joltik, Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Forretress, Scizor
- Coiled and ready to strike! (Poison) - Grimer, Foongus, Nidorina, Nidorino, Weezing, Muk
- Normal doesn't mean weak (Normal) - Meowth, Glameow, Rattata, Raticate, Purugly, Ursaring, Bibarel
- ROAR!... How'd that sound? (Dragon) - Alolan Exeggutor, Gible, Dragonair, Dragonite, Gabite
- These waters are treacherous! (Water. Female) - Mudkip, Psyduck, Wailmer, Croconaw, Golduck, Wailord, Feraligatr
- These waters are treacherous! (Water, Male) - Magikarp, Gyarados
- Don't tangle with us! (Grass) - Cacnea, Treecko, Oddish, Gloom, Bayleef, Cacturne, Meganium, Amoonguss
- Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon! (Flying) - Natu, Ducklett, Zubat, Xatu, Staravia, Golbat, Dragonite, Crobat, Gyarados
- Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get? (Fire) - Torchic, Numel, Vulpix, Quilava, Magmar, Camerupt, Ninetales, Typhlosion
- You'll be defeated into the ground! (Ground) - Wooper, Phanpy, Hippopotas, Donphan, Quagsire, Hippowdon
- Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power? (Psychic) - Natu, Spoink, Abra, Ralts, Girafarig, Metang, Hypno, Alakazam.
- Let's rock and roll! (Rock) - Alolan Geodude, Lileep, Anorith, Graveler, Golem, Alolan Golem
- Ke…ke…ke…ke…ke…ke! (Ghost) - Duskull, Shuppet, Drifloon, Dusclops, Banette, Golett, Dusknoir, Golurk
- This buff physique isn't just for show! (Fighting) - Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan
- You're gonna be frozen in your tracks (Ice) - Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Swinub, Snover, Alolan Sandslash, Lapras, Cloyster, Abomasnow
- Wherever there is light, there is also shadow (Dark) - Alolan Grimer, Alolan Rattata, Muk, Alolan Raticate, Alolan Muk
- Get ready to be shocked! (Electric) - Shinx, Mareep, Blitzle, Voltorb, Alolan Geodude, Luxray, Ampharos, Zebstrika
- Don't bother - I've already won/Get ready to be defeated!/Winning is for winners! (Assorted Types, Female) - Snorlax, Gardevoir, Poliwrath, Gyarados, Dragonite
- Don't bother - I've already won/Get ready to be defeated!/Winning is for winners! (Assorted Types, Male) - Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Croconaw, Quilava, Bayleef, Sceptile, Blaziken, Swampert
- Check out my cute Pokemon! (Fairy) - Ralts, Kirlia, Snubbull, Mawile, Granbull
- You're no match for my iron will! (Steel) - Aron, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Sandshrew, Lairon, Metang, Aggron, Scizor
What are the best counters to beat Pokemon GO's Team GO Rocket grunts?
Although directly countering each grunt's team independently works well in Pokemon GO, trainers can also opt to use a set party of three Pocket Monsters to take on most of the game's grunts. Granted, a single team can have a tough time countering every grunt lineup, but it can nonetheless be great for general use.
Recommended team to counter Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO
- Rhyperior - Mud-Slap, Wrock Wrecker, Surf
- Shadow Machamp - Counter, Dynamic Punch, Payback
- Moltres - Fire Spin, Sky Attack, Overheat
With the team listed above, Pokemon GO trainers have plenty of type coverage mixed in with high attack power and versatility. Rhyperior is also quite durable, allowing it to outlast multiple opponents in a GO Rocket battle before needing to be switched out.
Shadow Machamp's incredibly high damage output in Pokemon GO allows it to do deal with many different enemies, especially since it can utilize Payback to take down Psychic and Ghost-type foes.
Meanwhile, Moltres is a menace against Grass, Bug, Steel, and Ice-type enemies. Meanwhile, Sky Attack gives it an advantage over Fighting-types as well.