Pokemon GO Alolan Persian in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players can encounter three different iterations of Meowth in the mobile title: its standard form, its Alolan form, and its Galarian form. The first two evolve into Persian, and Alolan Persian possesses a different appearance, type, and stat distribution compared to its non-regional counterpart. But how capable is Alolan Persian in the various battle formats of Niantic's mobile game?

Put plainly, it isn't exactly a viable option in Pokemon GO battles, at least not in most situations. Its maximum IV stats in this mobile title simply don't measure up to the competition.

Regardless, if players do decide to use Alolan Persian in any form of battle, they'll want to make sure it has the best moveset for the job. Knowing the creature's strongest counters also doesn't hurt.

What is Alolan Persian's best PvE moveset in Pokemon GO?

Alolan Persian benefits from using Dark-type moves in Pokemon GO. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Alolan Persian's stats are fairly lacking in Pokemon GO, trainers likely won't be rewarded for using it in high-level PvE content like 5-star raids. However, they can still reasonably use Alolan Persian in low-tier raids, Team GO Rocket battles, or gym attacks/defense.

In this context, Alolan Persian benefits the most from using Dark-type moves. Since it's a Dark-type Pokemon, matching the two triggers the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which improves the overall damage output for Alolan Persian. This helps to make this particular Pokemon a bit more viable, even if it won't ever be confused for a meta competitor.

Recommended PvE moveset for Alolan Persian:

Feint Attack + Foul Play

What is Alolan Persian's best PvP moveset in Pokemon GO?

Alolan Persian's stats keep it from excelling in Pokemon GO PvP. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like the PvE arenas, Alolan Persian simply can't measure up in the PvP meta. It has a very limited viability in the Great League but will be overwhelmed almost immediately in the Ultra League and Master League. Be that as it may, some specialty cups may indeed give Alolan Persian a second life in certain circumstances.

Regardless, sticking to Dark-type moves will serve Alolan Persian well in PvP, much like it would in PvE. However, trainers will want to opt for a second Charged Move capable of improving Alolan Persian's type coverage, allowing it to counter opponents that its Dark-type attacks wouldn't handle.

Recommended PvP moveset for Alolan Persian:

Feint Attack + Foul Play + Play Rough

What are the best counters to beat Alolan Persian in Pokemon GO?

A Fighting/Bug-type like Buzzwole is a perfect counter to Alolan Persian. (Image via Poke Daxi/YouTube)

As a mono Dark-type creature, Alolan Persian will sustain super effective damage from Bug-, Fairy-, and Fighting-type attacks. Moreover, since Alolan Persian doesn't have stats that scream "durability", countering this Pokemon should be more than enough to defeat it even without maximized CP or IV stats.

If trainers are searching for the hardest-hitting counters available to take down Alolan Persian, though, then they can give these 'mons a try:

Terrakion

Keldeo

Lucario

Pheromosa

Conkeldurr

Volcarona

Xerneas

Machamp

Cobalion

Togekiss

Galarian Zapdos

Buzzwole

Virizion

Breloom

Hawlucha

Pirouette Meloetta

Put plainly, as long as trainers are directly countering Alolan Persian, the Pokemon simply doesn't have the stamina or firepower to fight back for long. With that in mind, as long as trainers use Bug-, Fairy-, or Fighting-type attacks, this Alolan feline will faint before they know it.