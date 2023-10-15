Pokemon GO Conkeldurr in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO is going to see Timburr being featured in the upcoming Community Day event. The Timburr Community Day event will take place on Sunday, October 15, 2023, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time. Timburr is a pretty rare Pocket Monster to encounter in the wild as it is mostly egg- and raid-locked. It would be tough to come by event during the Community Day Event.

Timburr has two stages of evolution, namely Gurdurr and Conkeldurr. In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Conkeldurr in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the best counters for this Fighting-type Pocket Monster.

Best PvE moveset for Conkeldurr in Pokemon GO

Conkeldurr as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Conkeldurr

The best offensive PvE moveset for Conkeldurr in GO would be Counter as the Fast move, along with Dynamic Punch and Focus Blast as the Charged moves.

You will primarily be using Counter and Dynamic Punch as the main move combination in Raids and Gym battles with Conkeldurr.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Conkeldurr

Counter as the Fast move, along with Poison Jab and Dynamic Punch as the Charged moves, would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Conkeldurr.

Is Conkeldurr good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Upon initial release, Conkeldurr was set to be crowned as the best Fighting-type attacker in the game. However, Lucario had other plans. Despite having additional weaknesses due to its Fighting and Steel elemental typings, Aura Sphere Lucario denied the throne to Conkeldurr.

The latter gets overshadowed by Shadow Machamp as well. However, Conkeldurr is still a decent Fighting type beast. It will definitely be easy to build one for your needs, now that Timburr is going to be featured in a Community Day event.

Best PvP moveset for Conkeldurr in Pokemon GO

Counter as the Fast move, along with Dynamic Punch and Stone Edge as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Conkeldurr in GO.

Is Conkeldurr good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Conkeldurr in a battle as shown in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company) A group of Conkeldurr in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned earlier, Conkeldurr feels rather underwhelming when put next to other Fighting-type titans like Lucario and Shadow Machamp. If you need Fighting-type coverage in your team, it would be better to use one of the latter.

That said, Conkeldurr is by no means a pushover. If you want to put it in a team, it will deliver decent performance, although not as good as Lucario or Shadow Machamp.

All moves that Conkeldurr can learn in Pokemon GO?

Conkeldurr is a mono Fighting-type beast, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Flying

Psychic

Conkeldurr is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Rock

Conkeldurr can learn the following moves in the game:

Counter

Poison Jab

Charged moves:

Dynamic Punch

Focus Blast

Stone Edge

Brutal Swing (Community Day move)

Best counters for Conkeldurr in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Alakazam

Mewtwo

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gallade

Mega Latios

Rayquaza

Shadow Alakazam

Shadow Latios

Hoopa Unbound

Shadow Lugia

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Gallade

Latios

Espeon

Alakazam

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Conkeldurr.