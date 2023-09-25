Pokemon GO Cobalion PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO’s competitive community adores Cobalion thanks to its ability to dispel almost every move in enemies' arsenal. This is a dual Fighting- and Steel-type Pocket Monster and one of the four critters that form the Swords of Justice. The other three standing alongside it are Keldeo, Terrakion, and Virizion. This article will look at the best moveset for Cobalion in PvP and PvE and delve into its best counters.

Best PvE moveset for Cobalion in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Cobalion

The best offensive PvE moveset for Cobalion in Pokemon GO would contain Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Sacred Sword and Iron Head as the Charged attacks.

You could also use Metal Claw instead of Double Kick, as it would dovetail well with Iron Head. However, since Fighting and Steel elemental typings have similar typing coverage, the previous set of moves would perform better.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Cobalion

Since you cannot leave Legendary Pocket Monsters Pokemon Gyms, pondering Cobalion’s defensive PvE moveset is fruitless.

Is Cobalion good in Pokemon GO PvE?

While you will encounter better Fighting-type critters, Cobalion is still an extremely viable option in PvE battles. For example, Terrakion would be a superior alternative, but the Legendary is a close second.

Best PvP moveset for Cobalion in Pokemon GO

Similar to PvE, Double Kick as the Fast attack, along with Sacred Sword and Iron Head as the Charged moves, would be Cobalion's best PvP options.

The Legendary Pokemon stands in rare company, as it's devoid of any bad moves in its repertoire. So players can feel free to switch around their attacks.

Is Cobalion good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Cobalion has been dominating the Ultra League of the GO Battle League for many seasons, and it's unlikely to change any time soon. Whether it is a solid moveset, excellent typing combination, or impressive stats, this critter comes as a complete package.

Even those that resist Cobalion’s main attacks suffer a hard time against it, thanks to the sheer power of Double Kick and the spamming of Sacred Sword.

All typings against Cobalion in Pokemon GO

Cobalion is a dual Fighting- and Steel-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Fire

Ground

It's resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Grass

Ice

Normal

Poison

Rock

Steel

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,417 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack: 192

Defense: 229

Stamina: 209

Cobalion can learn the following moves in the game

Fast moves:

Metal Claw : This is a Steel-type move. It does 11.43 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Steel-type move. It does 11.43 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS). Zen Headbutt : This is a Psychic-type move. It does 10.91 DPS while generating 9.09 EPS.

: This is a Psychic-type move. It does 10.91 DPS while generating 9.09 EPS. Double Kick: This is a Fighting-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 13 EPS.

Charged moves:

Close Combat : This is a one-bar Fighting-type move with a base power of 100. It does 43.48 DPS and 1 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 43.48.

: This is a one-bar Fighting-type move with a base power of 100. It does 43.48 DPS and 1 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 43.48. Iron Head : This is a two-bar Steel-type move with a base power of 60. It does 31.58 DPS and 1.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.89.

: This is a two-bar Steel-type move with a base power of 60. It does 31.58 DPS and 1.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.89. Stone Edge : This is a one-bar Rock-type move with a base power of 100. It does 43.48 DPS and 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 43.48.

: This is a two-bar Steel-type move with a base power of 60. It does 31.58 DPS and 1.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.89. Sacred Sword: This is Cobalion’s Legacy move. You will need an Elite Charge TM to teach this move to your Cobalion. This is a three-bar Fighting-type move with a base power of 55. It does 45.83 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 76.39.

Best counters for Cobalion in Pokemon GO

As mentioned above, Cobalion is weak to Fire, Ground, and Fighting-type critters. As a result, the following Pocket Monsters are extremely effective against it:

Primal Groudon

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard X

Reshiram

Terrakion

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Entei

Shadow Garchomp

Mega Alakazam

Keldeo

Shadow Ho-Oh

Shadow Moltres

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Gallade

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Hariyama

Groudon

Shadow Mamoswine

Mega Houndoor

Conkeldurr

Lucario

Heatran

Shadow Ty[hlosion

Darmanitan

Shadow Magmortar

Excadrill

While there are numerous other counters that perform well against Cobalion, we reckon the aforementioned options will deliver the best results against this Legendary critter.