Best teams for Breloom in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players can't seem to get enough of Breloom. This artificial legendary beast is one of the strongest Psychic-type Pocket Monsters to set foot on Planet Earth in the Pokemon universe. The same is thoroughly reflected in Pokemon GO. While this insanely powerful monster can fit into any format of the GO Battle League, it is the Master League where Breloom truly shines.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put your Breloom in for this legendary Pokemon to excel in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Breloom in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Breloom in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Breloom in the Great League is:

Dewgong in the Lead

Galarian Stunfisk as the Safe Swap

Breloom as the Closer

Breloom with Counter and Grass Knot is an amazing addition to your team. Though it does not have a lot of stamina stat to play around with, it can land some serious blows.

Breloom is significantly weak to Flying-type creatures. That is where you bring in Dewgong and Galarian Stunfisk.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Dewgong Ice Shard* Icy Wind*, Drill Run Galarian Stunfisk Mud Shot Rock Slide, Earthquake Breloom Counter Dynamic Punch, Grass Knot*

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Registeel, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Azumarill, Swampert, Galarian Stunfisk, Shadow Gligar, Mandibuzz, Umbreon, Shadow Swampert, Lickitung, and Lanturn.

Best team for Breloom in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Breloom in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Breloom in the Ultra League is:

Breloom in the Lead

Talonflame as the Safe Swap

Shadow Lapras as the Closer

Breloom comes loaded with a lot of great moves that you can play around with. However, the only problem is that the creature is extremely squishy. This means it has terrible bulk, making it a glass cannon on the battlefield.

Furthermore, Breloom is a Grass- and Fighting-type beast, which makes it, at times, weak to Flying-type creatures. Talonflame and Lapras are in this team to make up for this shortcoming of Breloom.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Breloom Counter Dynamic Punch, Grass Knot* Talonflame Incinerate* Brave Bird, Flame Charge Lapras Ice Shard* Surf, Ice Beam*

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Registeel, Obstagoon, Swampert, Galarian Stunfisk, Tapu Fini, Cobalion, Trevenant, Walrein, Cresselia, Charizard, Pidgeot, Altered Forme Giratina, and Shadow Swampert.

Should you make a team for Breloom in the Master League of Pokemon GO?

Breloom can reach a maximum Combat Power of 2,971 at level 50. Since this Pokemon does not possess sufficient stats in attack and stamina, it would be better to opt for better Grass-type alternatives like Sceptile for the Master League.