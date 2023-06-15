What is the best moveset for Sceptile in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's latest content rotation is finally here, and with it comes the opportunity to once again catch one of the most memorable creatures from the Hoenn region, Mega Sceptile. Given this creature's status as a Mega Evolution, those looking to encounter one can only do so by challenging its respective Raid Battle.

Mega Sceptile made its grand debut in the franchise close to the release of Pokemon X and Y, but this form would not be available until the release of the next games, Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. However, rumors of a Mega Evolution of Sceptile were doing the rounds online long before it was made available. After fans spotted the evolution of its fellow starter Blaziken in X and Y, they quickly began discussing the stats and potential of Mega Sceptile.

With so many fans of the franchise having a soft spot for Sceptile, some trainers will just be happy to have their favorite Starter Pokemon in their collection. Here's what you need to know if you want to use Sceptile in the game's many battles.

Is Sceptile any good in Pokemon GO's PvP?

Sceptile as seen in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The unfortunate truth is that the change from turn-based to live-action was not kind to Sceptile. With its claim to fame in the main series being its amazing speed, the absence of the respective Speed stat in Pokemon GO removes the quick burst damage niche Sceptile filled in the main series.

Sceptile's access to Bullet Seed makes it a great choice for those wanting to spam Charged Attacks for pressure. However, this is somewhat counterproductive considering its less-than-bulky stat spread. Since a creature needs to stay in battles for a long time to effectively collect energy for repeated Charged Attacks, this playstyle works best with defense-oriented creatures.

Unfortunately, this makes Sceptile one of the worst Grass-type Pokemon you can use in Pokemon GO's Battle League. In fact, you will see much more success if you put the effort required to obtain all the candies to evolve a Sceptile into getting the resources for a Vensaur instead. This creature is much bulkier and possesses a secondary Poison typing.

What moves work best for Sceptile in Pokemon GO?

Those that still want to use Sceptile in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League or Raid Battles will want to optimize its moveset. One such viable moveset is the combination of Bullet Seed, Leaf Blade, and Frenzy Plant.

Staying true to its main series legacy, the combination of Leaf Blade and Bullet Seed grants Sceptile the fastest Leaf Blade in the mobile game. This makes it great for situations where it has the advantage, but the moveset also leaves Sceptile vulnerable as it lacks coverage options.

If you still want to use Sceptile but want to add some coverage moves to make it a bit easier to work with, you can run Earthquake over Frenzy Plant. This grants Sceptile a level of safety against Poison and Fire-type Pokemon that would normally take it out with ease.

Poll : 0 votes