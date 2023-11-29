5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels

Pokemon GO's Season of Adventures Abound concludes on December 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time, ushering in the Season of Timeless Travels. As the name implies, this new season is all about reaching across the divides of time, resulting in ancient creatures returning to the fore, including Pocket Monsters from the ancient Hisui region of Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Although all the details surrounding the new season have yet to be revealed, Niantic provided enough content about Timeless Travels for players to get excited. Based on what is currently known courtesy of the developer and the leaking community, it doesn't hurt to examine the aspects of Timeless Travels that trainers can look forward to.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Five features to get excited for in Pokemon GO's Season of Timeless Travels

1) The arrival of Hisui's starters

The Hisui region's starters are finally arriving in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Although some Hisuian Pokemon arrived in Pokemon GO ahead of the Season of Timeless Travels, many more should be making their appearance quite soon. Among them, players will likely be quite excited for Hisuian Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott, the final evolutions of Legends: Arceus' three starters.

Sure, these three creatures are just Hisuian variants of existing starter Pokemon, but their unique types and stat distributions should be exciting for trainers nonetheless. Who knows how effective they might be in raids and PvP going forward?

2) Dialga and Palkia's return, maybe more

Niantic's hint at Dialga and Palkia in Pokemon GO's new season may mean more than it appears (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's trailer hinted at the return of Dialga and Palkia, who are major contributors in Hisui/Sinnoh legends, so much so that they were worshipped by some groups in ancient Hisui. Trainers have had the opportunity to encounter and capture Dialga and Palkia before, but perhaps Niantic has other ideas in mind for these two legendaries.

Specifically, Dialga and Palkia both possess Origin Forms like their counterpart Giratina, but these have yet to appear in the mobile title. With Timeless Travels focusing heavily on Hisui, could it be possible that these forms will make their debut throughout the season? Players can only hope so. If nothing else, data miners have spotted signature moves for the two legendaries in future updates.

3) Potential improvements to Routes

Routes may be getting another look in Pokemon GO's Timeless Travels season (Image via Niantic)

Though Niantic hasn't said much about Routes lately, they did feature in Timeless Travels' announcement trailers quite a bit. Considering most fans found Routes pretty underwhelming upon release, this may be Niantic's way of saying that it's going to take a shot at improving upon the feature's initial framework.

There's always been potential with the Routes function, but it has plenty of issues that make it pretty unappetizing to Pokemon GO players at the moment. Hopefully, the presence of Routes in Timeless Travels' trailer means that the feature can be improved to become a genuinely useful and entertaining part of the mobile title.

4) Unova Dragons Raid Hours

All of Unova's mascot legendaries are receiving Raid Hours in Pokemon GO's new season (Image via Niantic)

December 2023 should prove to be an exciting time for Pokemon GO's raiders as all three of Unova's mascot legendary Pokemon will be arriving in 5-star raids. Reshiram will arrive on December 1, Zekrom on December 9, and Kyurem on December 16. However, that's only the beginning when it comes to battling and capturing these beloved Dragon-type creatures from the Unova region.

In addition to being added to the raid rotations across December, each dragon is also receiving a dedicated Raid Hour event. Trainers should keep an eye out for the following dates and times for a shot at acquiring all three of these powerful Pokemon:

Reshiram Raid Hour - December 6, 2023, from 6-7 pm local time

- December 6, 2023, from 6-7 pm local time Zekrom Raid Hour - December 13, 2023, from 6-7 pm local time

- December 13, 2023, from 6-7 pm local time Kyurem Raid Hour - December 20, 2023, from 6-7 pm local time

5) Rare Pokemon emerge as Research Breakthrough rewards

Some hard-to-find creatures in Pokemon GO are coming to Research Breakthroughs (Image via Niantic)

Research Breakthroughs have been a reliable means of finding creatures that don't pop up often in the wild, in eggs, or elsewhere. Such is the case for the Timeless Travels season, which is bringing a new slate of Pokemon to Research Breakthrough rewards that can be tricky to come by otherwise, at least outside of events.

The confirmed Research Breakthrough Pokemon encounter rewards for the Season of Timeless Travels are:

Lapras

Goomy

Galarian Weezing

Galarian Mr. Mime

Furfrou

Jangmo-o

Put plainly, variants like Galarian Weezing and Galarian Mr. Mime don't appear in the wild at all. Meanwhile, species like Lapras, Goomy, and Jangmo-o can appear in the wild, but they still don't exactly pop up everywhere players look.

With this in mind, trainers will want to keep active and complete their research tasks throughout the Timeless Travels season.