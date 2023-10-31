Is Mimikyu available in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players have encountered a vast assortment of Pocket Monsters to collect, but there are more than a few creatures that have yet to make their way to the mobile title. This has led players to wonder which species are available, including the Ghost/Fairy-type Pokemon Mimikyu. Is this spooky creature in a Pikachu costume present in the game?

Unfortunately, Mimikyu has yet to be introduced in Pokemon GO. Niantic has not provided specific reasons for this absence, but there could be various factors influencing their decision. Despite this, there's still hope for its inclusion in the future.

When will Mimikyu arrive in Pokemon GO?

Mimikyu has perplexingly been left out of Pokemon GO's roster (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of Halloween 2023, Niantic has not disclosed a release date for Mimikyu in Pokemon GO. Despite its partial Ghost-type nature, it won't appear in the ongoing Halloween festivities or the upcoming Dia de Muertos celebration.

Regardless, it's likely that Mimikyu will ultimately appear in the game. Fans would likely agree that it will be introduced during some form of event, but whether this event will take place in the Adventures Abound season or later remains to be seen.

Mimikyu's arrival in Niantic's mobile title may only be a matter of time (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Without a concrete release date put forward by Niantic, Pokemon GO players can only speculate as to when Mimikyu will make its debut. Perhaps Mimikyu will make an appearance during an event that includes multiple 'mons, or Niantic may have plans for it in 2024's Halloween/Dia de Muertos events.

One solace players can take is that if Niantic is, in fact, planning to implement Mimikyu in its mobile title, the leaking community and data miners will likely find out ahead of the developer's official announcement. Compared to some Pokemon (Arceus comes to mind), there doesn't seem to be any gameplay-related reason for Mimikyu not to be implemented in the future, even considering its two forms.

Niantic's Halloween events this year included plenty of Pokemon, but not Mimikyu (Image via Niantic)

Hopefully, trainers won't have to wait much longer for Mimikyu's arrival. The Season of Adventures Abound seems to be centered heavily on Paldea region Pokemon. Once it concludes, perhaps Niantic can look back to the various missing 'mons in its game and consider Mimikyu. Its presence is sorely missed among GO's faithful player community.