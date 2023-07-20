5 ways Niantic can introduce Arceus in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's roster of obtainable Pocket Monsters has burgeoned since the game's 2016 release, but a few creatures in the game franchise remain elusive in the mobile title. Look no further than Arceus, the creation deity of the Pokemon universe, which still hasn't appeared in the popular AR game thus far. While many legendary creatures have emerged over the years, Arceus remains absent.

Though Niantic likely has a reason for why it hasn't introduced Arceus in Pokemon GO yet, trainers are wondering if the powerful species will ever arrive. One has to believe that the company will introduce it eventually, though it's unclear as to how this will take place.

If Niantic wants to make a splash by introducing Arceus to Pokemon GO, there are a few ways that should prove to generate quite a bit of buzz and participation.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Five ways Niantic could bring Arceus to Pokemon GO and thrill the fanbase

1) A Sinnoh Tour Event

Pokemon GO has held three "tour" events thus far, each concerning a different region from the Pocket Monsters series. Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn have covered the first three generations of games, which would lead players to believe that the Sinnoh region would be next.

In addition to bringing back beloved Sinnoh legendaries like Palkia, Dialga, and Giratina, a potential Sinnoh Tour event in Pokemon GO could also establish some means for trainers to catch Arceus. Perhaps by completing 5-star raids or finishing a Special Research questline introduced during the global leg of the tour.

2) As Part of a Sinnoh-Centric Season

For much of Pokemon GO's lifespan in recent years, the mobile title has transitioned through different "seasons" that encapsulate several months and possess a central theme. One such example was the Season of Alola, which introduced many Alola region Pokemon to the game over its tenure.

If the Alola region received a season, why not do one for Sinnoh or its ancient counterpart Hisui? While it's true that many Sinnoh-native Pokemon have already been released, the season could allow trainers to collect them once again while working toward obtaining Arceus at the season's conclusion.

3) As a Legendary Raid Hour Boss

It's no secret that Arceus isn't exactly easy to obtain, and Niantic may go along the same lines in Pokemon GO. If they want to keep supplies of Arceus scarce among players, the company could introduce it as a Legendary Raid Hour boss, giving trainers no more than an hour to defeat and capture it.

While the fact that most events such as this take place on a Wednesday, which wouldn't be ideal for many players' schedules, it would succeed in keeping the number of Arceus caught by the player base low. This would help ensure that the creator deity remains rare to some extent.

4) As Part of a Special Research Story

Sometimes, this mobile title is graced with a Special Research questline that trainers can take their time completing. While the tasks in these research stories tend to be tricky and time-consuming, it's only understandable that trainers would need to grind it out to obtain one of the most powerful Pocket Monsters in the franchise's lore.

Ideally, this Special Research would be free to the player base and not paywalled behind a ticket requiring real-world currency, which would be a delight to fans everywhere.

5) A Future Pokemon GO Fest

Although this admittedly wouldn't be every fan's preferred option, Pokemon GO Fests have a long track history of adding rare and sometimes fairly exclusive Pocket Monsters to compel fans to travel to the in-person portions of the events. While GO Fest 2023 has already had its major draws confirmed, there's always next year.

Adding Arceus to a given GO Fest event would undoubtedly be a compelling selling point for Niantic. However, trainers would likely prefer to obtain the creature during the global portion of the event, where travel costs could be kept to an absolute minimum.