All yet-to-be-released Mega Evolutions, regional variants, & forms in Pokemon GO (January 2024)

Pokemon GO, Niantic's AR-based mobile game on the world's largest IP franchise, runs on the principle of slowly releasing content such as new Pocket Monsters, Mega Evolutions, regional forms, and different forms of existing critters. These periodic releases keep players hooked to the title despite its relatively stagnant gameplay attributes.

One of the driving factors behind this model is Pokemon's core principle: "Gotta catch 'em all!" This leads to fans staying engaged even when they are dissatisfied with several aspects of the game.

This article highlights all the unreleased Mega Evolutions, regional variants, & forms in Pokemon GO as of January 2024.

All yet-to-be-released Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO

Mega Evolutions were introduced in the franchise as a phenomenon that affects certain Pocket Monsters in Generation VI. There are 46 species capable of this, with two critters — Charizard and Mewtwo — having divergent Megas. Of these, 10 are still not available in the game. They are:

Mega Mewtwo X Mega Mewtwo Y Mega Mawile Mega Sharpedo Mega Heracross Mega Camerupt Mega Audino Mega Gallade Mega Lucario Mega Metagross

All yet-to-be-released regional variants in Pokemon GO

Regional variants or forms are alternate forms of some Pocket Monsters that have evolved to adapt to the prevailing conditions of different regions. 54 species have regional forms, with Tauros and Meowth having three and two variants, respectively. The ones that have not been released in Niantic's mobile game yet are:

Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) Galarian Corsola and Cursola Hisuian Liligant Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark Hisuian Sliggoo and Hisuian Goodra

All yet-to-be-released forms in Pokemon GO

Forms are alternate versions of creatures of certain Pocket Monsters. Unlike variants, these have connections with lore rather than physical conditions. Therefore, these can be found in Legendaries more often than not.

Here are some critters' alternate forms that are still not in the game:

Heat Rotom Fan Rotom Unova Darmanitan - Zen Mode Galarian Darmanitan - Zen Mode White and Black Kyurem Keldeo Resolute Forme Meloetta Pirouette Forme Dusk Mane Necrozma Dawn Wings Necrozma Crowned Sword Zacian Crowned Shield Zamazenta

Do note that Pocket Monsters that are not at all available in the game, but have different forms, have not been included in this list. This includes critters like Arceus in Pokemon GO.

