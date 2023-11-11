All missing Sinnoh Pokemon in Pokemon GO

With Niantic opting to add some ninth-generation creatures to Pokemon GO, many players cannot help but turn their attention to the Pocket Monsters they missed along the way. Many species from the Sinnoh region have yet to make an appearance in the game, leaving many trainers to wonder if the developer will ever add them at all.

Most of the missing Pokemon have some serious potential in terms of how they perform in battle. So, what creatures are still missing, and how could they be implemented?

List of missing Sinnoh Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO, featuring Arceus, Phione, and more

Arceus, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here is a list of all the creatures from the Sinnoh region still missing from Pokemon GO:

Arceus

Phione

Manaphy

Rotom

Fan Rotom

Frost Rotom

Heat Rotom

A lot of these Pocket Monsters are very exclusive, even in the main series. Manaphy, Phione, and Arceus are all Mythical Pokemon, meaning that they are not commonly distributed. This means their debuts may be handled similarly to what was done for Meloetta and Zarude, where players had to complete special research to encounter them.

As for Arceus, its debut may be handled with a bit more grandeur. Since the Pocket Monster is the creator of the Pokemon universe, Niantic will most likely release it through special raids similar to Primal Raids.

Arceus may arrive next year during the next Pokemon GO Tour event. Since this tour will revolve around the Sinnoh region, the creature could make an appearance as the special Raid Boss.

The other species still missing from Pokemon GO are the rest of the Rotom forms. Oddly enough, the Wash and Mow forms for Rotom are present in the game already, but the base form, Fan form, Heat form, and Frost form are still absent. With the recent Halloween event concluding, the perfect opportunity to implement this tricky specter into the game has come to pass.

While not many Pokemon from the Sinnoh region are missing, the reason why some have yet to make an appearance in the mobile title is yet to be understood. This is especially true for Rotom; there is no real reason why only two alternate forms are available.

The best time for these creatures to come to Pokemon GO is during the future Sinnoh GO Tour. These sorts of regional events usually bring at least one new Pocket Monster and feature a bevy of wild spawns for species from the spotlight region. However, no information regarding this event has surfaced.

Considering how Niantic has been releasing new Pokemon, it is likely that these Sinnoh Pokemon may take years to come to the mobile game. Since generation 9 is still incredibly profitable from an advertising standpoint, Niantic is expected to prioritize bringing more Paldean monsters to the game before they revisit the ones they missed.