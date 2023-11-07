How to get Tadbulb and Bellibolt in Pokemon GO

This year's rendition of Pokemon GO's Festival of Light event is bringing two new monsters to the game's catalog: Tadbulb and Bellibolt. These two new additions from the Paldea region were some of the first to be revealed to the public through a special promotion for the game featuring one of the new Gym Leaders, Iono.

Whether it be out of personal fondness for the monsters or wanting the opportunity to try them out in battle, many players want to add these creatures to their collection. However, considering the number of potential spawns, finding one new monster in the game can be a bit difficult. Here are some helpful tips players can keep in mind when looking for this family of creatures.

Tips for finding Bellibolt and Tadblub in Pokemon GO

Tadbulb's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tadbulb is going to be the easiest of the two when it comes to availability in Pokemon GO. Since it is the base form of the family, it has a high chance of spawning in the wild. Despite this, finding a Tadbulb could still prove difficult for some players. Thankfully, there are some factors that you can influence to increase your odds of finding a Tadbulb in the wild.

Weather plays a key role in determining what species of creatures can spawn in a given area in Pokemon GO. As such, finding or waiting for an area experiencing optimal weather conditions can greatly help your odds of finding what you need. Since Tadbulb is a pure Electric-type, it has the best chance of spawning in rainy weather.

You can also consider using consumables to speed up the process. Lure Modules and Incenses are the two big items players turn to to help catch Pokemon. Lure Modules attach to Pokestops and Gyms, while Incenses attach to your avatar. However, while Lures always grant their effects, Incenses only boost spawn rates while you are active.

Those looking to obtain a Bellibolt will have the most success obtaining one by evolving a Tadbulb. Thankfully, the evolution requirement is very reasonable, only requiring 50 Tadbulb candies. This should be a relatively small number of candies for players to collect, considering the giant boost to the creature's spawn rate. The grind time can even be cut in half if you have a surplus of Pinap Berries.

While the odds of you encountering and catching a Bellibolt are incredibly low, it is never impossible. You may also see Bellibolt as a 3-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO at a later date. This would provide a much easier opportunity to find a Bellibolt compared to finding and evolving a Tadbulb.

Overall, those wanting to acquire a Bellibolt in Pokemon GO will have much better luck if they do so by evolving a Tadbulb.