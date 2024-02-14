10 best Bug-type Pokemon, ranked

Bugs are easily one of the most underappreciated types of Pokemon in the franchise. Most players remember the one Bug-type creature they would see on their journey; it would quickly evolve and then fall off just as quickly by the second gym. For this reason, a lot of fans are quick to brush off critters of this element. However, many of these Pocket Monsters have cascades of unused potential.

With the newest Paldean titles bringing some more Bug-type creatures into the franchise, it can be helpful to take a look back on the best Pocket Monsters of the element released through the years.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pokemon's 10 strongest Bug-type creatures

10) Centiskorch

Centiskorch as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Centiskorch is among the few Fire- and Bug-type Pokemon in the franchise and one of the two fully evolved ones on this list.

This creature is somewhat bulky but also very slow. However, its massive HP and Attack stats make it a perfect choice for a playthrough. The Pocket Monster is currently only available in Sword and Shield.

9) Golisopod

Golisopod as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Golisopod became somewhat of a fan favorite in its debut generation but has fallen into obscurity in recent times.

Golisopod is a highly defensive physical attacker with access to potent Bug- and Water-type moves like First Impression and Liquidation. Sadly for trainers, it is only available in Galar and Alola.

8) Volcarona

Volcarona as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Volcarona is a notoriously great Bug-type Pocket Monster in the competitive scene, but it has fallen off slightly due to the franchise's power creep issue.

However, since its pre-evolved form needs to be leveled to 59 in order to evolve, most players do not get the chance to add one to their playthrough team, delegating most of its usage to the competitive scene.

7) Buzzwole

Buzzwole as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Buzzwole is one of the Ultra Beasts who debuted in the seventh generation. It was introduced as an exclusive for those who had copies of Sun and Ultra Sun.

This beast boasts incredible bulk but has low Speed and Special Defense. As such, it is not as strong as the next entry but is seen as a much more consistent choice.

6) Pheromosa

Pheromosa as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pheromosa is an exclusive for both Moon versions of the Alola games. Much like Buzzwole, it is a Bug- and Fighting-type creature.

However, Pheromosa excels at both Attack and Speed stats. This makes it a great glass cannon lead for players who want to deal a lot of damage in the first few turns of a battle.

5) Slither Wing

Slither Wing's Pokedex picture in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Of all the off-brand Legendary Pokemon in the franchise, Slither Wing is the optimal Bug-type creature to use. It has the offensive prowess of Pheromosa and the defensive bulk of Buzzwole.

Though it is not as sound of a defensive pick or a glass cannon as the others, it is the most balanced of the bunch and is the only one available in the current generation of games.

4) Mega Heracross

Mega Heracross as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Heracross is the first of the Mega Evolved bugs to be mentioned on this list. It had lackluster stats at the time it was released.

While still incredibly strong with an interesting playstyle, thanks to its Skill Link ability, Mega Heracross is simply not as impactful or consistent as the rest of the Mega bugs. However, it is still a very strong pick.

3) Mega Scizor

Mega Scizor as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Scizor is one of the reasons why Mega Evolutions are a bit too broken for the current state of the franchise.

Scizor, on its own, can be a difficult creature to deal with due to its combination of the Technician ability and Bullet Punch, but it is made even better upon Mega Evolving.

2) Genesect

Genesect as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A mythical creature from the fifth generation, Genesect is one of the best and most adaptable Bug-type Pocket Monsters in the franchise.

Thanks to the many drives it can equip, its signature attack, Techno Blast, can be a variety of different types. The critter also possesses a Steel and Bug typing, only leaving it vulnerable to Fire-type attacks.

1) Mega Pinsir

Mega Pinsir as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Pinsir is the best Bug-type Pocket Monster in the franchise. This is thanks to its Mega Evolution's ability, Aerilate, complementing its moveset of mostly Normal-type moves. This ability turns these Normal attacks into Flying attacks, granting them the STAB bonus, as well as empowering moves like Return and Giga Impact.

Mega Pinsir was also incredibly fast for the meta at the time of its release, making it hard to deal with.