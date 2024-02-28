10 best Electric-type Pokemon, ranked

Fans might have different opinions on the best Electric-type Pokemon. With 73 options spanning nine generations of the Pokemon franchise, each with its strengths and weaknesses, the choice is not easy. However, some are definitely stronger than others. This is reflected not only in their base stat total (BST) but also in their abilities, move pools, and more.
This article highlights the 10 best Electric-type Pokemon in the main series titles, considering their overall strengths and weaknesses.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Ranking the best Electric-type Pokemon
10) Raikou
- Type: Electric
- Ability: Pressure or Inner Focus (Hidden, Gen VII onwards)
- HP: 90
- Atk: 85
- Def: 75
- Sp. Atk: 115
- Sp. Def: 100
- Speed: 115
- BST: 580
- Resistances: Steel, Flying, and Electric
- Weakness: Ground
Raikou was introduced in Generation II of the series. It can be considered one of the best Electric-type Pokemon thanks to its impressive Special stats and speed. Being a mono-Electric-type, the creature has only one weakness, which it can utilize to stick around on the battlefield for a long time despite its relatively squishy physical bulk.
Raikou can learn Rain Dance and hence pairs well with Water-type Pokemon, which can cover its only weakness — Ground. In such situations, it can also use Thunder, a 110-base power move that is 100% accurate in Rain. While good, it doesn't bring indispensable qualities to the table like the other Pocket Monsters on this list.
9) Ampharos
- Type: Electric
- Ability: Static or Plus (Hidden)
- HP: 90
- Atk: 75
- Def: 85
- Sp. Atk: 115
- Sp. Def: 90
- Speed: 55
- BST: 510
- Resistances: Steel, Flying, and Electric
- Weakness: Ground
Ampharos is yet another Gen II addition to the world of Pokemon. What makes it one of the best Electric-type Pokemon of all time is its ability to double up as a support that can also hit hard with Special Attacks.
Access to Reflect, Light Screen, Helping Hand, and Thunder Wave lets Ampharos control the pace of battles, while moves like Volt Switch and Thunderbolt let it impose offensive pressure that opponents must respect. The fact that it can Mega Evolve also makes it a very strong pick.
8) Rotom
- Type: Electric and Ghost
- Ability: Levitate
- HP: 50
- Atk: 50
- Def: 77
- Sp. Atk: 95
- Sp. Def: 77
- Speed: 91
- BST: 440
- Resistances: Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Electric, Normal, Fighting, and Ground
- Weakness: Ghost and Dark
Rotom's flexibility is what makes it one of the best Electric-type Pokemon. While it is not particularly strong in its base form, its various apparitions — Heat, Mow, Wash, Fan, and Frost — give it a wide range of use cases.
Rotom's Levitate ability gives it immunity to Ground-type moves, while its wide range of secondary typings gives it resistance to types that would usually threaten it. Rotom is a Pocket Monster that is often slept on by many players, but it has a lot of potential.
7) Toxtricity
- Type: Electric and Poison
- Ability: Punk Rock, Plus, Minus, or Technician (Hidden)
- HP: 75
- Atk: 98
- Def: 70
- Sp. Atk: 114
- Sp. Def: 70
- Speed: 75
- BST: 502
- Resistances: Steel, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Bug, Grass, Electric, and Fairy
- Weakness: Ground and Psychic
Toxtricity made its debut during Generation VIII and saw its peak during the heyday of the Dynamax phenomenon. While it has since fallen in usage, Toxtricity's unique typing, signature move, and ability make it one of the best Electric-type Pokemon.
With Terastallization, you can use Toxtricity as a powerful Special Attacker in the current generation. This is another hidden gem that can get you wins in competitive Pokemon.
6) Zekrom
- Type: Electric and Dragon
- Ability: Teravolt
- HP: 100
- Atk: 150
- Def: 120
- Sp. Atk: 120
- Sp. Def: 100
- Speed: 90
- BST: 680
- Resistances: Flying, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric
- Weakness: Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy
Zekrom is the box legendary from the Pokemon White game. While it appears lackluster when compared to other Legendary Pokemon of its stature, it is still one of the best Electric-type Pokemon.
Zekrom's astounding stats and fantastic signature move, Fusion Bolt, make it a threat to any opponent. It could be higher on the list if not for its weaknesses, leaving it vulnerable to many incoming attacks.
5) Raging Bolt
- Type: Electric and Dragon
- Ability: Protosynthesis
- HP: 125
- Atk: 73
- Def: 91
- Sp. Atk: 137
- Sp. Def: 89
- Speed: 75
- BST: 590
- Resistances: Flying, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric
- Weakness: Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy
Raging Bolt is one of the most recent additions to the world of Pokemon, and it has solidified its place as one of the best Electric-type Pokemon in the present meta. It was available for the first time through the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Raging Bolt has one of the highest Special Attack stats in the game. Combine that with its signature move, Thunderclap, which always moves first if the opponent has selected a damaging move, and you have a Pocket Monster that can be a menace to deal with.
4) Miraidon
- Type: Electric and Dragon
- Ability: Hadron Engine
- HP: 100
- Atk: 85
- Def: 100
- Sp. Atk: 135
- Sp. Def: 115
- Speed: 135
- BST: 670
- Resistances: Flying, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric
- Weakness: Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy
The star of the Violet game, Miraidon, whenever it appears in competitive Pokemon for the first time, is bound to be one of the best Electric-type Pokemon. Its incredible Speed and Special Attack stat lets it overcome its several type weaknesses, unlike Zekrom.
Miraidon has one of the best Signature Moves in the main series games. While it is only 100 base power, when it is super effective on the opponent, its power increases further by 33%. This guarantees a one-hit-knock-out on nearly any opponent that is weak to Electric-type attacks.
That said, since the critter has not been seen in any competitive format yet, only time will tell if it is actually a viable pick or not.
3) Tapu Koko
- Type: Water and Dragon
- Ability: Electric Surge or Telepathy (Hidden)
- HP: 70
- Atk: 115
- Def: 85
- Sp. Atk: 95
- Sp. Def: 80
- Speed: 130
- BST: 570
- Resistances: Fighting, Flying, Bug, Electric, Dark, and Dragon (immunity)
- Weakness: Poison and Ground
Tapu Koko is a Pocket Monster that can only be found in the Gen VII 3DS games. Over there, it is one of the best Electric-type Pokemon. Its elemental typing is quite rare and makes it a solid pick in battles.
Tapu Koko has access to a signature attack that deals 50% of the target's remaining HP. Its best usage, however, is as a supportive critter to set up Reflect and Light Screen.
Tapu Koko also sets up Electric Terrain whenever it enters battles, which has myriad effects.
2) Iron Hands
- Type: Water and Dragon
- Ability: Quark Drive
- HP: 154
- Atk: 140
- Def: 108
- Sp. Atk: 50
- Sp. Def: 60
- Speed: 50
- BST: 570
- Resistances: Rock, Bug, Steel, Electric, and Dark
- Weakness: Ground, Psychic, and Fairy
Iron Hands is one of the best Electric-type Pokemon introduced in Scarlet and Violet. It is extremely bulky and hits like a truck. It can perform really well under Trick Room setups since it is quite slow.
While being one of the most hard-hitting picks on the list, make sure to protect it from Special Attacks as it is quite squishy on that side. Items like the Assault Vest can boost its power even more. While it has been around only for a short while, it has solidified its position as one of the best Electric-type Pokemon of all time.
1) Thundurus (Incarnate)
- Type: Water and Dragon
- Ability: Prankster or Defiant (Hidden)
- HP: 79
- Atk: 115
- Def: 70
- Sp. Atk: 125
- Sp. Def: 80
- Speed: 111
- BST: 580
- Resistances: Fighting, Flying, Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ground (Immunity)
- Weakness: Rock and Ice
Thundurus has to take the crown for the best Electric-type Pokemon thanks to the fantastic synergy of its stats, ability, and elemental typing. Hailing from Gen V, it is an extremely fast Special Attacker. Its Prankster ability also means it can double up as a fantastic support Pokemon with moves like Taunt, Nasty Plot, and Scary Face.
Thudnurus can also learn Rain Dance, which turns its signature move, Wildbolt Storm, into a 100% accurate move that hits all targets on the opposite side of the field.
Overall, Thundurus' flexibility and sheer strength make it the best Electric-type Pokemon.