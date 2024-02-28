10 best Electric-type Pokemon, ranked

Fans might have different opinions on the best Electric-type Pokemon. With 73 options spanning nine generations of the Pokemon franchise, each with its strengths and weaknesses, the choice is not easy. However, some are definitely stronger than others. This is reflected not only in their base stat total (BST) but also in their abilities, move pools, and more.

This article highlights the 10 best Electric-type Pokemon in the main series titles, considering their overall strengths and weaknesses.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the best Electric-type Pokemon

10) Raikou

Raikou (Image via TPC)

Type: Electric

Electric Ability: Pressure or Inner Focus (Hidden, Gen VII onwards)

Pressure or Inner Focus (Hidden, Gen VII onwards) HP: 90

90 Atk: 85

85 Def: 75

75 Sp. Atk: 115

115 Sp. Def: 100

100 Speed: 115

115 BST: 580

580 Resistances: Steel, Flying, and Electric

Steel, Flying, and Electric Weakness: Ground

Raikou was introduced in Generation II of the series. It can be considered one of the best Electric-type Pokemon thanks to its impressive Special stats and speed. Being a mono-Electric-type, the creature has only one weakness, which it can utilize to stick around on the battlefield for a long time despite its relatively squishy physical bulk.

Raikou can learn Rain Dance and hence pairs well with Water-type Pokemon, which can cover its only weakness — Ground. In such situations, it can also use Thunder, a 110-base power move that is 100% accurate in Rain. While good, it doesn't bring indispensable qualities to the table like the other Pocket Monsters on this list.

9) Ampharos

Ampharos (Image via TPC)

Type: Electric

Electric Ability: Static or Plus (Hidden)

Static or Plus (Hidden) HP: 90

90 Atk: 75

75 Def: 85

85 Sp. Atk: 115

115 Sp. Def: 90

90 Speed: 55

55 BST: 510

510 Resistances: Steel, Flying, and Electric

Steel, Flying, and Electric Weakness: Ground

Ampharos is yet another Gen II addition to the world of Pokemon. What makes it one of the best Electric-type Pokemon of all time is its ability to double up as a support that can also hit hard with Special Attacks.

Access to Reflect, Light Screen, Helping Hand, and Thunder Wave lets Ampharos control the pace of battles, while moves like Volt Switch and Thunderbolt let it impose offensive pressure that opponents must respect. The fact that it can Mega Evolve also makes it a very strong pick.

8) Rotom

Rotom (Image via TPC)

Type: Electric and Ghost

Electric and Ghost Ability: Levitate

Levitate HP: 50

50 Atk: 50

50 Def: 77

77 Sp. Atk: 95

95 Sp. Def: 77

77 Speed: 91

91 BST: 440

440 Resistances: Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Electric, Normal, Fighting, and Ground

Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Electric, Normal, Fighting, and Ground Weakness: Ghost and Dark

Rotom's flexibility is what makes it one of the best Electric-type Pokemon. While it is not particularly strong in its base form, its various apparitions — Heat, Mow, Wash, Fan, and Frost — give it a wide range of use cases.

Rotom's Levitate ability gives it immunity to Ground-type moves, while its wide range of secondary typings gives it resistance to types that would usually threaten it. Rotom is a Pocket Monster that is often slept on by many players, but it has a lot of potential.

7) Toxtricity

Toxtricity (Image via TPC)

Type: Electric and Poison

Electric and Poison Ability: Punk Rock, Plus, Minus, or Technician (Hidden)

Punk Rock, Plus, Minus, or Technician (Hidden) HP: 75

75 Atk: 98

98 Def: 70

70 Sp. Atk: 114

114 Sp. Def: 70

70 Speed: 75

75 BST: 502

502 Resistances: Steel, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Bug, Grass, Electric, and Fairy

Steel, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Bug, Grass, Electric, and Fairy Weakness: Ground and Psychic

Toxtricity made its debut during Generation VIII and saw its peak during the heyday of the Dynamax phenomenon. While it has since fallen in usage, Toxtricity's unique typing, signature move, and ability make it one of the best Electric-type Pokemon.

With Terastallization, you can use Toxtricity as a powerful Special Attacker in the current generation. This is another hidden gem that can get you wins in competitive Pokemon.

6) Zekrom

Zekrom (Image via TPC)

Type: Electric and Dragon

Electric and Dragon Ability: Teravolt

Teravolt HP: 100

100 Atk: 150

150 Def: 120

120 Sp. Atk: 120

120 Sp. Def: 100

100 Speed: 90

90 BST: 680

680 Resistances: Flying, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric

Flying, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric Weakness: Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy

Zekrom is the box legendary from the Pokemon White game. While it appears lackluster when compared to other Legendary Pokemon of its stature, it is still one of the best Electric-type Pokemon.

Zekrom's astounding stats and fantastic signature move, Fusion Bolt, make it a threat to any opponent. It could be higher on the list if not for its weaknesses, leaving it vulnerable to many incoming attacks.

5) Raging Bolt

Raging Bolt (Image via TPC)

Type: Electric and Dragon

Electric and Dragon Ability: Protosynthesis

Protosynthesis HP: 125

125 Atk: 73

73 Def: 91

91 Sp. Atk: 137

137 Sp. Def: 89

89 Speed: 75

75 BST: 590

590 Resistances: Flying, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric

Flying, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric Weakness: Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy

Raging Bolt is one of the most recent additions to the world of Pokemon, and it has solidified its place as one of the best Electric-type Pokemon in the present meta. It was available for the first time through the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Raging Bolt has one of the highest Special Attack stats in the game. Combine that with its signature move, Thunderclap, which always moves first if the opponent has selected a damaging move, and you have a Pocket Monster that can be a menace to deal with.

4) Miraidon

Miraidon (Image via TPC)

Type: Electric and Dragon

Electric and Dragon Ability: Hadron Engine

Hadron Engine HP: 100

100 Atk: 85

85 Def: 100

100 Sp. Atk: 135

135 Sp. Def: 115

115 Speed: 135

135 BST: 670

670 Resistances: Flying, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric

Flying, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric Weakness: Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy

The star of the Violet game, Miraidon, whenever it appears in competitive Pokemon for the first time, is bound to be one of the best Electric-type Pokemon. Its incredible Speed and Special Attack stat lets it overcome its several type weaknesses, unlike Zekrom.

Miraidon has one of the best Signature Moves in the main series games. While it is only 100 base power, when it is super effective on the opponent, its power increases further by 33%. This guarantees a one-hit-knock-out on nearly any opponent that is weak to Electric-type attacks.

That said, since the critter has not been seen in any competitive format yet, only time will tell if it is actually a viable pick or not.

3) Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko (Image via TPC)

Type: Water and Dragon

Water and Dragon Ability: Electric Surge or Telepathy (Hidden)

Electric Surge or Telepathy (Hidden) HP: 70

70 Atk: 115

115 Def: 85

85 Sp. Atk: 95

95 Sp. Def: 80

80 Speed: 130

130 BST: 570

570 Resistances: Fighting, Flying, Bug, Electric, Dark, and Dragon (immunity)

Fighting, Flying, Bug, Electric, Dark, and Dragon (immunity) Weakness: Poison and Ground

Tapu Koko is a Pocket Monster that can only be found in the Gen VII 3DS games. Over there, it is one of the best Electric-type Pokemon. Its elemental typing is quite rare and makes it a solid pick in battles.

Tapu Koko has access to a signature attack that deals 50% of the target's remaining HP. Its best usage, however, is as a supportive critter to set up Reflect and Light Screen.

Tapu Koko also sets up Electric Terrain whenever it enters battles, which has myriad effects.

2) Iron Hands

Iron Hands (Image via TPC)

Type: Water and Dragon

Water and Dragon Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive HP: 154

154 Atk: 140

140 Def: 108

108 Sp. Atk: 50

50 Sp. Def: 60

60 Speed: 50

50 BST: 570

570 Resistances: Rock, Bug, Steel, Electric, and Dark

Rock, Bug, Steel, Electric, and Dark Weakness: Ground, Psychic, and Fairy

Iron Hands is one of the best Electric-type Pokemon introduced in Scarlet and Violet. It is extremely bulky and hits like a truck. It can perform really well under Trick Room setups since it is quite slow.

While being one of the most hard-hitting picks on the list, make sure to protect it from Special Attacks as it is quite squishy on that side. Items like the Assault Vest can boost its power even more. While it has been around only for a short while, it has solidified its position as one of the best Electric-type Pokemon of all time.

1) Thundurus (Incarnate)

Thundurus Incarnate (Image via TPC)

Type: Water and Dragon

Water and Dragon Ability: Prankster or Defiant (Hidden)

Prankster or Defiant (Hidden) HP: 79

79 Atk: 115

115 Def: 70

70 Sp. Atk: 125

125 Sp. Def: 80

80 Speed: 111

111 BST: 580

580 Resistances: Fighting, Flying, Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ground (Immunity)

Fighting, Flying, Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ground (Immunity) Weakness: Rock and Ice

Thundurus has to take the crown for the best Electric-type Pokemon thanks to the fantastic synergy of its stats, ability, and elemental typing. Hailing from Gen V, it is an extremely fast Special Attacker. Its Prankster ability also means it can double up as a fantastic support Pokemon with moves like Taunt, Nasty Plot, and Scary Face.

Thudnurus can also learn Rain Dance, which turns its signature move, Wildbolt Storm, into a 100% accurate move that hits all targets on the opposite side of the field.

Overall, Thundurus' flexibility and sheer strength make it the best Electric-type Pokemon.