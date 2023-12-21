3 reasons why The Indigo Disk was a great DLC (and 2 reasons why it failed to live up to its hype)

The second part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC, titled The Indigo Disk, came out on December 14, 2023. The community has hailed it as one of the better offerings from the developer of the beloved franchise in recent years. It is brimming with fresh mechanics and a large cast of new and returning Pocket Monsters.

There is a lot to love about The Indigo Disk as a DLC to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but certain things seem to have slipped through the gaps. This article will discuss some of the best things about the game and highlight a few aspects the community did not enjoy.

The negatives mentioned here come in addition to the general performance issues that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have plagued since their release in 2022. You can read more about it in The Indigo Disk DLC's full review.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best and the worst things about The Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) All starters available for the first time in Generation IX

Squirtle and Treeko are now available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC (Image via TPC)

Starter Pokemon are one of the most enticing parts of each new generation of the series. Their design and power draw in players of all ages. Players can now encounter and capture all starters from Generation I through VIII in The Indigo Disk's Terarium, which is an exciting prospect.

Additionally, the modifications to their habitats are an interesting twist. For example, Chimchar, primarily found in the Polar Biome, adds more character to these beloved critters.

2) Terapagos was underwhelming

Terapagos in the DLC (Image via TPC)

Terapagos was hyped up to a great degree by the developer before its release. However, its actual role in the DLC turned out to be tiny compared to its potential. It gets a small amount of time on screen, which doesn't leave a lasting impact.

The Legendary Pokemon around which The Indigo Disk, and by extension the entirety of the Gen IX battle gimmick, was supposed to be centered, goes out with a whimper instead of a bang.

The writers could have done so much more, potentially exploring the lore, motivations, origins, and more. However, the final cut of the Terapagos arc delivered almost nothing. While it remains to be seen if this angle is explored further, it is the biggest L taken by The Indigo Disk DLC for now.

3) Double Battles added a challenging aspect to the game

Double Battles are abundant in The Indigo Disk (Image via TPC)

Any competitive Pokemon player would agree that Doubles is a much more interesting format than Singles, as it allows for more complex strategies. That said, the main series games, particularly Scarlet and Violet, feature very few of these.

As a result, it was a breath of fresh air when The Indigo Disk chose to feature Double Battles as the primary format throughout the Terarium. This can also be seen as a strategy by the developer to attract more people into the game's competitive environment. Whatever the reasons, this aspect of the game made it more challenging and fun to play.

4) Shiny-locked Legendary Pokemon

None of the returning Legendary can be shiny (Image via TPC)

Shiny hunting is one of the most favorite activities Pokemon players engage in. Finding shiny versions of Legendary Pocket Monsters is one of the most rewarding things for community members.

Finding out that all the returning Legendary Pocket Monsters in The Indigo Disk are shiny-locked has to be among the most disappointing features of this DLC. That said, getting their shiny variants using Pokemon HOME is still possible.

However, the fact that players have been denied the joy (trouble, whatever you want to call it) of loading into a save slot till they encounter the shiny variant makes the returning Legendaries less fun than they could have been.

5) New evolutions and mechanics breathe fresh life into

Blastoise Synchro Machine (Image via TPC)

Two Gen VIII Pocket Monsters, Applin and Duraludon, received new evolutions in The Indigo Disk. Hydrapple and Archaludon are interesting Pocket Monsters whose abilities and moves can make for interesting picks in the upcoming season of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC battles.

The new features of Koraidon and Miraidon being able to fly, the Synchro Machine, the All-type Sparkling Sandwich, and more were introduced in the game. These peripheral aspects of the game make it feel fresh and more enjoyable. Each of these has been spot-on in the latest DLC.

Check out the Indigo Disk Pokedex for all the new and returning critters in Part Two of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC.