5 best Doubles teams for Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Double battles are a huge facet of the new Gen IX expansion, so many players may be looking for Doubles teams for Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For the uninitiated, this format of battling involves each side deploying two Pocket Monsters onto the battlefield instead of one. Ideally, these critters fight in coordination to take down the opponent. This makes for some interesting strategies.

Considering Doubles is the main competitive format of Pokemon VGC, there are certain set strategies you can employ to have an edge on your opponents while playing through the Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Here are five Doubles teams for Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that you should try out.

Top Doubles teams for Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Trick room team

Trick Room team (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Sneasler Intimidate Dire Claw, Close Combat, Rock Slide, Protect Psychic Seed Rock Indeedee-F Sword of Ruin Follow Me, Psyshock, Helping Hand, Protect Rocky Helmet Water Armarouge Unseen Fist Expanding Force, Armor Cannon, Endure, Wide Guard Focus Sash Grass Urshifu-Rapid-Strike Unseen Fist Surging Strikes, Protect, Close Combat, Aqua Jet Mystic Water Water Chien-Pao Sword of Ruin Sucker Punch, Icicle Crash, Sacred Sword, Protect Life Orb Poison Tornadus Prankster Bleakwind Storm, Substitute, Tailwind, Protect Rocky Helmet Ghost

Trick Room is a popular strategy in Pokemon VGC, and this is one of the Doubles teams for Indigo Disk that adequately implements it. When you use this move, the order of moves gets reversed so that the slowest Pocket Monster moves first. Female Indeedee is the Trick Room setter for this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team.

Armarouge and Tornadus fill the Special Attacker-cum-support role alongside Indeedee, while Sneasler, Rapid Strike Urshifu, and Chien-Pao over Physical Attack coverage.

Other popular Trick Room setters in the format are Cresselia, Hatterene, and Mimikyu.

2) Redirection team

Redirection team (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Brute Bonnet Protosynthesis Seed Bomb, Sucker Punch, Rage Powder, Spore Rocky Helmet Ghost Flutter Mane Protosynthesis Dazzling Gleam, Shadow Ball, Imprison, Trick Room Focus Sash Fairy Dragonite Inner Focus Extreme Speed, Ice Spinner, Outrage, Stomping Tantrum Choice Band Normal Iron Bundle Quark Drive Freeze-Dry, Icy Wind, Encore, Protect Booster Energy Ice Hisuian Arcanine Rock Head Flare Blitz, Head Smash, Extreme Speed, Protect Clear Amulet Normal Thundurus Prankster Thunder Wave, Sunny Day, Taunt, Thunderbolt Sitrus Berry Ghost

Redirection is an important strategy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Doubles battles. This is where you divert an attack aimed toward a more frail member of your team and have a bulkier critter take the hit.

This is one of the Doubles teams for Indigo Disk that incorporates this tactic. Using Brute Bonnet instead of Amoonguss provides an additional offensive option. Flutter Mane, Dragonite, Iron Bundle, and Hisuian Arcanine are quite compatible with each other. Meanwhile, Thundurus ties up the team with offensive Support using Thunder Wave and Taunt.

3) Intimidate team

Intimidate team (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Hisuian Arcanine Intimidate Extreme Speed, Flare Blitz, Rock Slide, Head Smash Choice Band Normal Chien-Pao Sword of Ruin Sucker Punch, Icicle Crash, Sacred Sword, Protect Life Orb Poison Urshifu-Rapid-Strike Unseen Fist Surging Strikes, Protect, Close Combat, Aqua Jet Mystic Water Water Tornadus Prankster Bleakwind Storm, Taunt, Tailwind, Rain Dance Rocky Helmet Ghost Rillaboom Grassy Surge Fake Out, Wood Hammer, Stomping Tantrum, U-turn Assault Vest Steel Flutter Mane Protosynthesis Dazzling Gleam, Shadow Ball, Calm Mind, Protect Booster Energy Grass

Intimidate is another extremely popular strategy in Double battles. Since there is a lot of switching around, Intimidate users can get maximum value out of their ability. Alongside Hisuian Arcanine, which is the most popular Intimidate user in the format, you have classic picks like Flutter Mane, Rillaboom, Incarnate Forme Tornadus, Rapid-Strike Urshifu, and Chien-Pao.

The team is well-rounded, and its success depends on how well you can position the Hisuian Arcanine. Make sure to pivot it in and out to keep lowering the opponent's Attack stat multiple times over the course of the battle.

4) Tailwind team

Tailwind team (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Salamence Intimidate Dual Wingbeat, Iron Head, Tailwind, Roost Rocky Helmet Steel Heatran Flash Fire Heat Wave, Earth Power. Substitute, Protect Leftovers Grass Rillaboom Grassy Surge Fake Out, Wood Hammer, Stomping Tantrum, U-turn Assault Vest Fire Flutter Mane Protosynthesis Dazzling Gleam, Shadow Ball, Calm Mind, Protect Choice Specs Fairy Urshifu-Rapid-Strike Unseen Fist Surging Strikes, Protect, Close Combat, Aqua Jet Mystic Water Water Farigiraf Armor Tail Psychic, Dazzling Gleam, Trick Room, Imprison Safety Goggles Fairy

When you think of Tailwind users, you probably recall creatures in the current meta, like Incarnate Forme Tornadus, Talonflame, or even Murkrow. However, this is one of the Doubles teams for Indigo Disk that utilizes Salamence as its Tailwind user. That way, you can have it double up as a strong Flying-type attacker simultaneously.

The rest of the team has Regulation E classics — Heatran, Rillaboom, Flutter Mane, and Rapid Strike Urshifu — and Farigiraf. The Normal and Psychic-type Pocket Monster plays the role of the support on this team, using Trick Room or Imprison as required.

5) Weather team

Weather team (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Lilligant Chlorophyll Sleep Powder, Leaf Storm, After You, Protect Focus Sash Ghost Torkoal Drought Eruption, Flamethrower, Earth Power, Protect Charcoal Fire Flutter Mane Protosynthesis Dazzling Gleam, Shadow Ball, Calm Mind, Protect Choice Specs Fairy Kingambit Defiant Kowtow Cleave, Sucker Punch, Iron Head, Tera Blast Assault Vest Fire Dragonite Multiscale Tera Blast, Ice Spinner, Extreme Speed, Protect Lum Berry Flying Great Tusk Protosynthesis Headlong Rush, Earthquake, Close Combat, Rock Slide Choice Scarf Steel

This is the last of the Doubles teams for Indigo Disk that you should try out. It makes use of Sun, one of the weather conditions that can be triggered by Moves or Abilities. In this setup, Torkoal, with the ability Drought, sets up Sunny weather, and Lilligant's ability leads it to become twice as fast.

Lilligant is the main support of this team, while the other critters are offensively oriented. Torkoal's Fire-type attacks are also boosted by the sun. Kingambit, Dragonite, and Great Tusk offer physical coverage, while Flutter Mane backs up Torkoal's Special Attack pressure.