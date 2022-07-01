5 strongest Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

Fire-type Pokemon are some of the most beloved in the franchise, and the same can be said for Pokemon GO.

Due to their offensive-oriented capabilities and ability to melt Steel-types (among others), Fire-type Pokemon have seen extensive use in the mobile title's various formats.

Despite Pokemon GO's meta changing periodically, many Fire-types have remained top contenders.

Though this may change as Niantic makes changes to the game, for the moment, there are more than a few top-tier Fire-type Pokemon worth using in battle. As of June 2022, the Fire-type meta has remained mostly the same.

Below, trainers can find the top contenders for Fire-types in Pokemon GO when omitting PvP and PvE format constraints.

Reshiram, Mega Houndoom and 3 other powerful Fire-type Pokemon that Pokemon GO trainers can use in battle

5) Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard X's official art (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard is a fan-favorite in the Pokemon community, and while it may not be spectacular on its own in Pokemon GO, that changes when it Mega Evolves.

Both of Charizard's Mega Evolutions are exceptional in Pokemon GO's PvE raids. Mega Charizard X clocks in with slightly lower stats than its counterpart, but it picks up a Dragon typing along the way. It can boost the damage of both Fire and Dragon-type damage for its teammates, making it an excellent raid option.

Furthermore, Mega Charizard X still boasts impressive stats, giving it the ability to hammer away at foes with moves like Fire Spin or Blast Burn.

4) Mega Houndoom

Mega Houndoom is a Dark/Fire-type Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Unmistakably one of Pokemon GO's best Dark-type fighters, Mega Houndoom is also an excellent Fire-type. With the 38th-highest attack stat in the game, this Mega Evolution can slam opponents with Dark-type moves and solid Fire-type attacks, such as Fire Fang, Flamethrower, and Fire Blast.

It may not be the greatest Fire-type Pokemon because it leans heavier into its Dark typing, but it isn't a Pokemon that opponents should take lightly. More than a few raid bosses have fallen to this mighty hound.

3) Shadow Ho-Oh

Shadow Ho-Oh was previously used by Giovanni (Image via Niantic)

A corrupted version of Pokemon Gold's mascot, Shadow Ho-Oh was previously capturable by defeating Team GO Rocket's leader Giovanni in battle.

As a Shadow Pokemon, Ho-Oh's already impressive stats are boosted by the attack buff that all Shadow Pokemon receive. However, this makes Shadow Ho-Oh weaker in health than its standard counterpart.

Despite this, Shadow Ho-Oh still has a top 35 defense stat, ensuring it can stay in the fight longer than many Shadow Pokemon.

With moves like Incinerate and Sacred Fire, this Legendary Pokemon can dominate its enemies. However, Pokemon GO trainers will need to remove Frustration as its Charged Move to utilize it at its full potential.

2) Reshiram

Reshiram originates from Pokemon's Black and White versions (Image via Niantic)

One of the most powerful dragons of the Unova region, Reshiram has remained a fixture for Fire-type-loving trainers for some time. It not only excels in the game's PvE raids but also in the Ultra and Master League PvP formats.

Reshiram's stats speak for themselves, with the 54th-best attack stat and 97th-best defense stat. That may not sound impressive, but when this Dragon/Fire-type Legendary Pokemon strikes its targets with Fire Fang or Overheat, trainers will see just how much damage it can deal.

1) Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Though both of Charizard's Mega Evolutions are viable, few opponents can stand against Mega Charizard Y.

Mega Charizard Y isn't only a top option as a Fire-type Pokemon, but it pumps out some of the highest raw damage among any Pokemon in the game. It also has a Flying typing, though it doesn't possess any Flying-type moves.

Despite that, few Pokemon can withstand Mega Charizard Y's Fire-type assault when utilizing moves like Fire Spin, Overheat, Fire Blast and Blast Burn.

Mega Charizard Y may eventually lose its top spot for Fire-type DPS to Mega Blaziken (once it is released). However, trainers should not allow that to inhibit them when choosing a Fire-type Pokemon in PvE battles.

Mega Charizard Y is still an overwhelming force that can simultaneously buff its teammates.

