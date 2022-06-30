Best Pokemon teams for the Kanto Cup in Pokemon GO (June 2022)

Pokemon GO has once again implemented the Kanto Cup, where only the original 151 Pokemon from the region may be used.

This Cup is a fan favorite and is running from June 29 to July 6. All Kantonian Pokemon and regional variants are allowed in the 3v3 battle between trainers.

However, this doesn't mean all of them are viable, and there are certain Pokemon who will greatly outperform others. On a team with a couple of powerhouses, these team compositions dominate the Kanto Cup in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. The teams are not listed in any ranking order.

Best teams to use in the Pokemon GO Kanto Cup

The Kanto Cup makes things old school in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Lickitung, Nidoqueen, and Hypno

Lickitung and Hypno make for a team combination that is too good to be true. Lickitung makes for such great pairings that it has been included multiple times in this list.

Lickitung : Fast Attack Lick and Charge Attacks Body Slam and Power Whip

: Fast Attack Lick and Charge Attacks Body Slam and Power Whip Nidoqueen : Fast Attack Poison Jab and Charge Attacks Poison Fang and Earth Power

: Fast Attack Poison Jab and Charge Attacks Poison Fang and Earth Power Hypno: Fast Attack Confusion and Charge Attacks Fire Punch and Shadow Ball

This team is tanky and provides tons of coverage. The attacks are Normal-type, Grass-type, Poison-type, Ground-type, Psychic-type, Fire-type, and Ghost-type. They are a trio that can take on virtually anyone.

Lickitung, Mewtwo, and Pidgeot

This is another team that starts with Lickitung and provides protection from its only weakness. It will take severe damage from Fighting-type moves, but Mewtwo and Pidgeot will both resist them.

Lickitung : Fast Attack Lick and Charge Attacks Body Slam and Power Whip

: Fast Attack Lick and Charge Attacks Body Slam and Power Whip Mewtwo : Fast Attack Psycho Cut and Charge Attacks Psystrike and Shadow Ball

: Fast Attack Psycho Cut and Charge Attacks Psystrike and Shadow Ball Pidgeot: Fast Attack Gust and Charge Attacks Brave Bird and Feather Dance

This is another Pokemon GO trio with solid coverage. Sending Lickitung as the lead and switching out to two high-damage attackers when in danger will leave opposing trainers frustrated.

Hypno, Clefable, and Snorlax

Hypno is an extremely popular choice in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Hypno is an absolute unit in Pokemon GO. It can take a bunch of damage and dish it right back. This is why it remains one of the best options and should be considered a lead for its teams.

Hypno : Fast Attack Confusion and Charge Attacks Thunder Punch and Shadow Ball

: Fast Attack Confusion and Charge Attacks Thunder Punch and Shadow Ball Clefable : Fast Attack Charm and Charge Attacks Meteor Mash and Moonblast

: Fast Attack Charm and Charge Attacks Meteor Mash and Moonblast Snorlax: Fast Attack Lick and Charge Attacks Body Slam and Superpower

If Hypno is on the ropes, Clefable can jump in and make the opponent waste their shields with its quick Energy-gaining attacks. They make for a great one-two punch with Snorlax lurking in the background to win the war of attrition if it comes down to it.

Blastoise, Raichu, and Venusaur

This final group takes some OG Pokemon favorites and puts them together to form a dangerous team. They can take down a variety of opponents with the coverage they offer.

Blastoise : Fast Attack Water Gun and Charge Attacks Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam

: Fast Attack Water Gun and Charge Attacks Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam Raichu : Fast Attack Volt Switch and Charge Attacks Thunder Punch and Brick Break

: Fast Attack Volt Switch and Charge Attacks Thunder Punch and Brick Break Venusaur: Fast Attack Vine Whip and Charge Attacks Frenzy Plant and Sludge Bomb

Players should lead with Blastoise to tank damage and assess what the other team may be using. Raichu should be the switch with its incredibly quick Charge Attack usage. Following that up with Venusaur, who joins them in spamming powerful moves, will see players take easy victories.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far