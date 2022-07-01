5 worst Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO ranked

Water-types are usually some of the stronger options in Pokemon GO. It isn’t like all one of them can be Kyogre and Gyarados, though; there are definitely some runts in the litter.

Most Water-types will at least have a decent movepool. The type has access to really strong attacks like Hydro Pump and Hydro Cannon, as well as quick charge moves for shield pressure like Aqua Jet and Water Pulse. Some Water-types, though, aren't too impressive in the stat department.

Which Water-type Pokemon see the roughest time in battle?

5) Rainy Day Castform

Neither of the Castform forms has been anything to write home about. It’s hard to brag about a Pokemon with only 139 Attack and average defenses. Castform only ends up at number five on this list, though, because it actually has a couple of nice qualities.

Weather Ball is easily one of the better moves out there, with an incredibly low energy cost of 35. Rainy Day Castform can also counter other Water-types with Energy Ball. Its stats are the only thing really keeping it from being a great Water-type.

4) Seaking

The Kanto region is full of strong Water-type and then, there’s Seaking. It has really mediocre stats for this mobile game, with only 175 Attack.

Seaking’s saving grace is having two ways of dealing with Grass-types: Megahorn and Ice Beam. Seaking also has 190 Stamina, so it can take enough hits to charge up one of these moves unless it’s going up against a Trevenant or Venusaur.

3) Corsola

Corsola's Water and Rock combination makes it very weak to Grass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Life is tough for Water/Rock-types. They are extra weak to Grass-types, which means any opponent with Grass Knot can easily take it out. They also become weak to Ground, Fighting, and Electric Pokemon all at once.

Most of these Pokemon have stats to overcompensate, though (example: Relicanth). However, this isn’t the case with Corsola. With 118 Attack and Bubblebeam serving as its STAB move, Corsola simply fails to deal proper damage.

2) Wailord

In both the main series and the mobile game, Wailord has a reputation for being an HP tank. This is certainly well earned, too, with its 347 Stamina. The issue with Wailord, though, is that it only has 97 Defense.

What really brings Wailord down in terms of viability is its moveset. It is truly a struggle to charge up Hyper Beam and Blizzard in most matches. Surf isn’t a poor STAB move, but it won’t do much damage with Wailord’s 175 Attack.

There is simply too much holding this Water-type back from being the Gym Defense staple it probably should be.

1) Luvdisc

Luvdisc has an extremely low Attack stat (Image via ILCA)

It may be really cute, but the compliments usually end there for Luvdisc. An Attack stat of 81 is really laughable to make the Pokemon be seriously considered for use. Luvdisc's defense also don't compensate for its total lack of damage output.

This is somewhat of a shame since Luvdisc’s moveset could put lots of shield pressure with Draining Kiss and Aqua Jet. However, most opponents won’t need to shield these, though, because they will barely do any damage.

Fortunately for most trainers, there are so many other Water-types out there that there’s no need to use these five. Most Water-types reappear through Community Days and Spotlight Hours, especially the starters. Even Kyogre was featured in a recent Raid Hour.

There is little excuse not to have a better Water-type on the squad than these worst five.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far