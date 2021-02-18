How to get a Shiny Luvdisc in Pokemon GO

The Valentine's Day event is still running in Pokemon GO, which means Pokemon like Luvdisc are still common in the game. This also means that players have a better chance of getting a shiny Luvdisc.

The spotlight hour that went live yesterday was the perfect time for Pokemon GO players to catch a shiny Luvdisc. Luvdisc was the focus during the spotlight hour, and it spawned all over the place.

Any Pokemon that is featured in the spotlight hour also has a shiny form. Luvdisc may have eluded Pokemon Go players for a while. The spotlight gives players the chance to catch as many Luvdiscs as possible for a higher possibility of a shiny.

Anyone who doesn't want to use all their Pokeballs on Luvdisc can simply start the encounter, and it will show that the Luvdisc is shiny without having to catch it. That way, players can simply start encounters and leave until a shiny appears.

The bad news is that the spotlight hour is over, and there is no guarantee when it will come back.

How to catch a shiny Luvdisc during the Valentine's Day event in Pokemon GO

Though the spotlight hour is over, the good news is that the Valentine's Day event is still taking place.

Luvdisc is the perfect representation for a Valentine's Day Pokemon and is, therefore, popping up all over the place during the event.

While it may not pop up as frequently as it did during the spotlight hour, it will still be easy to encounter in the wild.

Like any other shiny Pokemon, there is no guarantee that a player will find a shiny when starting encounters, so volume is key.

Using an incense is a great way to force encounters if a spotlight isn't happening. A Luvdisc is sure to appear in an incense range due to the Valentine's Day event.

Walking around between Pokestops and looking for Pokemon beyond an incense is always another option.

However, players should keep in mind that there isn't a lot of time left for the Valentine's Day event, so they should act quick to get that shiny Luvdisc.