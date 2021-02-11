How to catch a shiny Miltank in Pokemon GO

Miltank has a shiny version in Pokemon GO, and it's a light blue (as opposed to the usual pink) cow Pokemon.

While getting a shiny is almost impossible to guarantee, this week may be one of the best times to get a shiny Miltank.

During the Lunar New Year event, Miltank will appear more frequently in the wild. Any time you encounter a Miltank, there's a chance that it will be a shiny. However, the chances are always low, which means that the best shot at getting a shiny Miltank is through massive volume of catches.

One way to boost catch chances is by simply using incense to lure Pokemon without having to go anywhere. This will result in a constant stream of Pokemon spawning, and the event Pokemon will be the ones to show up. Walking around stops with incense is always the best way to maximize the chance of finding a shiny version of any Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Though it has already passed, there was a Spotlight hour for Miltank on February 9, and it was an hour of non-stop Miltank spawns. That hour would have been the best way to catch a shiny Miltank in Pokemon. There was also double stardust for catches during that hour.

Everything in the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event, including Miltank

During the Lunar New Year event in Pokemon GO, many changes were made in the game. Most noticeably, the Pokemon in the wild are themed, and this time there is a red theme. Any Pokemon in the wild will have some shade of red, like Miltank, and there's even a chance to catch a shiny red Gyrados in the wild.

In the 5km eggs, the Pokemon that hatch during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event will be animal-themed to represent the 12 Lunar animals. There are 12 Pokemon that can appear in the eggs which match a representation for each animal.

With it being the year of the Ox, Tauros is the main animal representation and will be featured in timed research tasks. Aside from the Lunar animals taking front and center, some powerful Pokemon will also be introduced to raids. This includes the Legendary duo, Latios and Latios. Mega Gyrados will also be ready to battle in Pokemon GO.