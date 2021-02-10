Pokemon GO Valentine's Day event: Start date, Musharna debut, and more

The annual Valentine's Day event is headed to Pokemon GO, starting on Sunday, February 14th, and players have more collections to look forward to.

At 1 PM local time on Sunday, the Valentine's Day event will begin and run until February 18th, at 8 PM local time. One of the biggest aspects of the event is the addition of Munna and Musharna, both making their debut in Pokemon GO.

Musharna is a Tapir-like Pokemon that is pink in color, and it eats dreams within Pokemon lore. It's a base Psychic-type and is associated with sleep.

Luckily, players will not need a Moon Stone to evolve Munna like the Generation V Pokemon usually requires. Instead, Pokemon GO players need a Unova stone to evolve Munna, as long as they have enough candies to make the evolution happen. That may be one of the most exciting additions to the event, but that isn't all for Valentine's Day.

All details of the Pokemon GO annual Valentine's Day event

Like so many other events, the kind of Pokemon appearing will change during the four-day event. In the wild, the list of Pokemon that will be appearing more often includes:

Nidoran (Male and Female)

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Luvdisc

Munna

Feebas but at a lower rate than the other Pokemon

Eggs will also be changing during the event to hatch the Valentine's Day picks. The eggs that will be hatching event Pokemon are the 5 km ones, and they will include a chance for:

Eevee

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Luvdisc

Munna

Woobat

Cottonee

During the Valentine's Day event in Pokemon GO, it won't just be themed Pokemon like Luvdisc and Munna. There will be some powerful additions that players will want to get their hands on if they haven't already.

Within 5 star raids, Latios and Latias will appear as the next set of Legendaries for a limited time. Mega Gyrados will also be appearing in Raids with the right symbols.

Finally, a collection event will also be tied to the Valentine's Day Pokemon GO celebration. This time, there seems to be a lot more of a challenge to complete all the requirements and hopefully get another elite medal.

The list of Pokemon to catch includes:

Nidoran (Male)

Nidoran (Female)

Espeon

Umbreon

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Luvdisc

Latios

Latias

Alomomola

It's a long list with some Pokemon that aren't as simple as catching in the wild. Players will want to start that challenge as soon as possible when it arrives in Pokemon GO on Valentine's Day.