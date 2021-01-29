Latias is the red version of the Legendary duo in Pokemon GO, and players can catch one in the game. But it's not as easy as most Pokemon.

Both Latios and Latias need to be caught in a Legendary raid to be added to the Pokedex. However, the catch is that players will need to wait until Latias comes back to Pokemon GO through some kind of event.

Events in Pokemon GO are always shifting, and each one usually brings new Legendary Pokemon to the raid line up for players to challenge. While Pokemon GO may be hosting regional events, for the time being, Latias and Latios are sure to come back in the near future.

With that said, it doesn't hurt to know how to catch a Latias for real when the time comes, and that starts with knowing the raid matchup.

How to catch Latias in Pokemon GO

Latias is a Dragon and Psychic dual-type Pokemon, making it reasonably strong against so many entries in the Pokedex. However, there are plenty of Pokemon to use as counters to take the raid boss down.

For the most part, using Dragon types against the Dragon-type Latias is the best bet, and will do the most effective damage. That means the top picks will all have Dragon types with Dragon-type moves equipped to shred through health.

Some of the best choices include:

Palkia

Dialga

Garchomp

Dragonite

Rayquaza

Of course, many players won't have all of the listed Pokemon, especially as many of the top counters are Legendaries. Dark and Dragon types will still be the best, even if it's just through moves. But those will be more effective than using random Pokemon.

Once the team is assembled, the actual task of fighting Latias happens, and it sits at about 48,000 CP. That means the best course of action is to have a group of 6 or more players to guarantee success. If Latias gets defeated in time, the chance to catch it pops up.

Depending on performance, players will get Premier PokeBalls to catch Latias. Using berries, like Razzberries or Nanaberries, will help a ton. More importantly, successful curveballs with a great or more will also up the chances of a catch by a large margin.