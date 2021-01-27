How to defeat Entei in Pokemon GO

Entei is back in Pokemon GO as the Johto Celebration event kicks off, and to catch him, players will need to defeat the legendary beast.

The first thing to note about going up against Entei in Pokemon GO is the type match up. Entei is a pure Fire-type, and therefore, is weak against Ground, Rock, and Water-type Pokemon. With the types matchups in mind, there are some certain Pokemon that players can use as the most effective counters, which include:

Rampardos

Kyogre

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Swampert

Gyarados

Tyranitar

Palkia

There are plenty of other Pokemon to choose from in Pokemon GO that will counter Entei, but the listed ones are a good base. Some options like a Shadow Swampert or a Mega Blastoise will be top tier picks but are much harder to get a hold of, especially with good stats.

Going against Entei in a Pokemon GO raid and defeating the fiery beast

One of the most significant stats to take note of in a raid is the CP. Not just of the Pokemon in the raid, but the selected ones as well. Something like a Shadow Swampert is a top tier pick, but only under the right conditions.

A CP 1,500 Shadow Swampert that only has 1 star for stats isn't going to be as effective as simply picking a 2,500 CP rock-based Pokemon with a high star rating.

Advertisement

Players should also take note of the abilities learned in Pokemon GO. Picks like Water-type Pokemon are great, but if they have standard type moves equipped or anything that isn't effective, the type no longer matters. The correct moves and Pokemon are equal.

Once a team is set, players can wait for a five-star raid to pop up, and they can join it. Completing the raid with 2 to 3 players is possible under perfect conditions with the best Pokemon GO team possible, but it's not likely. A group of about six or more players is what will guarantee a victory against Entei.

When in a battle, there are always a few constants to remember. Dodging is one mechanic that can give Pokemon GO players more survival and make follow-up moves more powerful. Swapping Pokemon is always an option too, and if all six Pokemon get knocked out, there's no need to worry, as players can jump right back in.

After the raid is over, players need to catch Entei with the given Premier PokeBalls, and it will officially be over.