How to catch Entei in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO continues the celebration events with the Johto region, and Entei is the first of the three legendary beasts to return in raid battles for the week.

Entei will appear in five-star raids within Pokemon GO during the first part of the Johto Celebration event. It's been a while since Entei has been in raids, so now is the perfect time for any players still looking to add the fiery beast to their Pokedex to do so.

As always, players should stay on the lookout for when a five-star raid will start. It's impossible to know until the raid actually starts, but once an Entei pops up, it's time to shine.

For players running the game solo, for the most part, it's best to jump in a raid the minute that it starts, so more people are joining.

Single players can't defeat legendaries in general within Pokemon GO. It's possible with 2-3 players, but only if each of their Pokemon are maxed out counters with the best moves. The safest bet is to run through the raid with 5-6 other players.

Catching Entei in Pokemon GO and the best counters

After players defeat Entei, it's time to catch the beast. Premier PokeBalls will be supplied based on performance, such as the length of the raid or damage done.

When throwing the balls, it's important to try to land curveballs with at least a great throw. The better the throw, the more likely it is that players will catch Entei. Players should also use Razzberries and Nanaberries to help out.

The final aspect to be aware of is the actual team needed to beat Entei effectively. As a pure Fire Type, Entei's best counters will be Rock, Ground, and Water-type Pokemon. Some of the best counter options include:

Rampardos

Kyogre

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Swampert

Gyarados

Tyranitar

Palkia

Other Pokemon options are mega or shadow versions, which can deal a ton of damage, but the Pokemon listed are some of Pokemon GO's best base counters.

It's important to note that the moves they have on are important. They need to be Ground, Rock, or Water type-based moves. Otherwise, they become basic compared to other counters.

While the team matchups are important in Pokemon GO, with enough players, it's not the end of the world to have a few less than stellar picks. However, the best way to catch Entei is to have some decent counters and strong Pokemon.