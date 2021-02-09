How to beat Suicune in Pokemon GO

Suicune in Pokemon GO is the third and final Legendary Beast to be featured in succession within raids, and that will come to a close soon. Before it goes away, players have a chance to battle Suicune, and the right team can make the encounter easier.

Like the other two Legendary Beasts, Suicune only has one type to worry about, the Water-type. A single type on the Water Legendary makes the battle far simpler, especially when choosing the right Pokemon for the job.

Water-type Pokemon have two significant weaknesses, with Dragon as a third option if nothing else is available. The two major types are Grass-type Pokemon and especially Electric-type Pokemon. With that in mind, there are many great options for Grass and Electric-type Pokemon in a raid team.

Raid team options along with the preferred fast and charged attacks

Zapdos - Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Zekrom - Charge Beam and Wild charge

Raikou - Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Roserade - Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

Mega Venusaur - Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Luxray - Spark and Wild Charge

Those are some of the best options for the raid, but many of those Pokemon can be hard to obtain and won't be available for everyone to use. However, players can always substitute those out for similar Pokemon with the same types and move types.

Defeating Suicune in a Pokemon GO raid and catching it

After a Pokemon GO team is chosen for battle, which totals at six different Pokemon, it's time to battle Suicune and take it down. The Water-type Legendary is no joke and is always in five-star raids, which means it's not meant for a solo player.

That leaves players with two options. They can either invite about four or more Pokemon GO friends to the raid, or they can join one and hope a few trainers join. If they go with the latter, the best time is to join is right when a raid begins for the best results.

With a solid group, the 37,000 CP raid boss should go down fairly quickly. In that case, the last part is catching the Suicune. A certain amount of Premier PokeBalls will be rewarded based on performance in the Pokemon GO raid.

Players should then use any fruits they have and throw some careful curveballs with a great or an excellent for the best chance of catching a Suicune in Pokemon GO.