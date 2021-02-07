How to get Shiny Celebi before it leaves Pokemon GO

Celebi was previously introduced to Pokemon Go in a separate quest line, but Shiny Celebi is part of its own quest. But players who haven't started the research task don't have much longer before the task leaves the game.

The Shiny Celebi research task is called "Distracted by Something Shiny." Anyone who has already started the research task doesn't need to worry about the quest going away. But anyone who hasn't claimed or started "Distracted by Something Shiny" will only have until February 28, 2021 to start the quest.

Afterwards, research task can no longer be claimed and will only remain for players who've made some progress. To get the research task, all players need to sign into the game, and the quest will be added to current tasks. The task was part of the Secrets of the Jungle event in Pokemon GO, and is presented by Jesse and James of Team Rocket in the anime.

All parts of the Shiny Celebi research task in Pokemon GO

Distracted by Something Shiny has a few different steps that may be a bit time consuming, but aren't challenging. As long as players are willing to grind a few catches and play with a Pokemon buddy, it shouldn't take too long.

Pokemon GO Shiny Celebi: Distracted by Something Shiny (1/4)

Transfer 10 Pokémon (20 Ultra Balls)

Catch 10 grass-type Pokémon (Nuzleaf encounter)

Evolve 3 grass-type Pokémon (Cottonee encounter)

Stage reward: Diglett encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Pokemon GO Shiny Celebi: Distracted by Something Shiny (2/4)

Play with your buddy 10 times (1 Poffin)

Take a snapshot of a grass-type Pokémon (Combee encounter)

Give your buddy 10 treats (Cherubi encounter)

Stage reward: Pinsir encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Pokemon GO Shiny Celebi: Distracted by Something Shiny (3/4)

Defeat Jessie or James 4 times (5 Max Revives)

Make 5 great curveball throws (Hoothoot encounter)

Hatch 3 eggs (Whimsicott encounter)

Stage reward: Vibrava encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Pokemon GO Shiny Celebi: Distracted by Something Shiny (4/4)

Claim reward (500 XP)

Claim reward (Oddish encounter)

Claim reward (Foongus encounter)

Stage reward: Shiny Celebi encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP

With all of these stages, the research task is concluded, players can finally add that shiny pinkish Celebi to the Pokemon collection. Even as the quest unofficially comes to an end though, a shiny Mew may be on the way very soon.