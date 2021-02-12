The best Pokemon for the Love Cup in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is currently running the Love Cup, which is a part of the Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day events.

With a brand new cup added to Pokemon GO, players will need as much info as possible, especially with so many team set-ups already available.

Each new cup in Pokemon GO uses a unique rule set. This forces players to learn new team comps and which combinations are the best for optimal results. In the case of the Love Cup, the rules are based on the color of the Pokemon involved.

Only Pokemon that have a pink or reddish color are allowed in the cup, and they can't be any higher than 1500 CP, which effectively makes it a Great League cup battle. They can be from any period of time and any generation, so players don't need to worry about catching new Pokemon for the cup. However, most of the wild Pokemon are red in hue, so it's a great opportunity to catch some new Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Love Cup.

Even if the cup is new, plenty of players have already found which Pokemon are the most effective for the new Pokemon GO battles.

Best Pokemon to use in the Pokemon GO Love Cup

Most of the top picks are typical of the lower CP cups, and they tend to counter each other in a loop. It's all about having the team that will win the most amount of match ups in different scenarios. That means even if Clefable and Wigglytuff are top picks, it's not great to have two of them on the same team in case they get countered.

Advertisement

Regardless, here are the best picks as well as the moves that each Pokemon should have to be the most effective in Pokemon GO:

Scolipede - Poison Jab and Megahorn or Sludge Bomb

Slowbro - Confusion and Ice Beam or Psychic

Scrafty - Counter and Foul Play

Wigglypuff - Charm and Psychic

Clefable - Charm and Ice Beam or Play Rough

Lickilicky - Lick and Body Slam

Magcargo - Rock Throw and Overheat

Vileplume - Razor Leaf and Sludge Bomb

Medicham - Counter and Psychic

Alomomola - Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Charizard - Fire Spin and Dragon Claw

Electrode - Volt Switch and Dischard or Foul Play

Crustle - Smack Down and Rock Blast

The team comps with the listed Pokemon can change depending on the intention of the player. Something like Scolipede will counter Wigglytuff, but Charizard will counter Scolipede and the same goes for Crustle. However, Wiggleytuff is a great counter for Pokemon like Scrafty and other water types.

It's best to have one of each major counter so the Love Cup team is diverse and ready for any situation.