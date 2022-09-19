Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour September 20: Starting time, all event bonuses, how to prepare, and more

September 2022's Spotlight Hour schedule in Pokemon GO was recently revealed and the upcoming weekly event will feature Aron, a dual-type Steel/Rock Pokemon that can be evolved twice to become the behemoth Aggron. Aron's final form will surely make many players tune into the game for the upcoming Spotlight Hour.

Pokemon GO players have been having a gala time in the month of September, with a number of events currently running in-game such as Test Your Mettle and Season of Light. Along with them, the mobile title also features weekly occurrences like Spotlight Hours, which allows players to encounter a particular Pokemon more frequently for a short period of time.

Aron will be featuring in the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on September 20

During the Spotlight Hour on September 20, Aron will have a higher spawn chance in the wild and will give players double the number of Candies to catch. The latter gives players a chance to evolve Aron easily as it requires 25 Candies to evolve to Lairon and 100 more to evolve to Aggron.

Track Spotlight Hours: A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, September 20, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Aron appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double candy from catching Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, September 20, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Aron appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double candy from catching Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ https://t.co/v4YZurNJ5t

The event will last from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, allowing players to participate in the event wherever they are in the world. Players will also have the chance to come across a Shiny version of Aron in the wild, and potentially get the evolved forms as Shiny versions too.

In preparation for the 60-minute event, players should make sure that they have enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box for the large number of Pokemon that they are about to catch. They will also require enough Poke Balls to catch these Pokemon and should probably stock up on Pinap Berries to further double the amount of Candies they get.

To further boost the spawn rate, Pokemon GO players are advised to utilize Incense during the event. Spotlight Hour also provides players with the perfect time to use Lucky Eggs or Star Pieces, so that they can earn more XP from the event.

#SeasonOfLight What’s this?! Steel-type Pokémon are appearing in force!You can test your mettle from September 16–21 by taking on some of the toughest Pokémon out there: Steel-types! What’s this?! Steel-type Pokémon are appearing in force! 😨You can test your mettle from September 16–21 by taking on some of the toughest Pokémon out there: Steel-types! 🔩 pokemongolive.com/post/test-your…#SeasonOfLight https://t.co/nvR2DdbvPi

Aron is already appearing more frequently in the wild due to the ongoing Test Your Mettle event, where Ultra Beasts Celesteela and Kartana are appearing in Raids and Steel-type Pokemon have a higher spawn rate. Mega Aggron will also appear in Mega Raids in Pokemon GO from September 16 to September 27.

Players have already had the opportunity to catch Munna and Ralts during the last two Spotlight Hours in September. Minccino will be appearing in this month's final Spotlight Hour on September 27, along with 2x Transfer Candy Bonus. Players will also have the chance to catch a Shiny variant of the Normal-type Pokemon.

