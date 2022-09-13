Pokemon GO Test Your Mettle: When, debut, raids, and more

Niantic has announced the next Pokemon GO event, based on the durable and powerful Steel-types of the franchise. Test Your Mettle will focus on Steel-type Ultra Beasts, Mega Aggron, Togedemaru, and more in an event that will, as the name implies, test trainers' mettle to the absolute core.

Trainers can expect Raids, Mega Raids, event-specific wild encounters, special Egg hatches, and bonuses throughout Test Your Mettle when it kicks off on September 16, 2022.

Pokemon GO announces the Test Your Mettle event

When is Test Your Mettle

Like every other Pokemon GO event, Test Your Mettal will take place during a trainer's local timezone. It starts on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM and runs through Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM.

Pokemon debut

Togedemaru will make its debut during Test Your Mettle. Known as the Roly-Poly Pokemon, Togedemaru is an Electric/Steel-type that was introduced in the Alola region of Generation VII.

It will be available in the wild, in Raids, and as a Field Research task encounter. The Pokemon will more than likely remain in the wild once the event ends. To start, it will not be catchable in its shiny form.

Raids

There are several Raids that players can participate in to catch rare Pokemon:

Celesteela will be in 5-Star Raids in the Southern Hemisphere from September 13-27

Kartana will be in 5-Star Raids during the same timeframe, but in the Northern Hemisphere

Mega Aggron is making its Raid debut from September 16-27 and may be shiny

1-Star Raids : Scyther, Beldum, Shieldon, Klink, and Togedemaru. All but Togedemaru may be shiny.

: Scyther, Beldum, Shieldon, Klink, and Togedemaru. All but Togedemaru may be shiny. 3-Star Raids: Magneton, Skarmory, Mawile, and Lairon. Skarmory and Mawile may be shiny.

Wild encounters

Steel-type Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild. Trainers can expect the following:

Magnemite

Pineco

Nosepass

Aron

Beldum

Bronzor

Drilbur

Ferroseed

Togedemaru

Prinplup

Galarian Stunfisk

Of the bunch, Prinplup, Drilbur, and Togedemaru are the only ones that will not be available in their shiny form.

Eggs

The event-themed Eggs will need seven kilometers. They will hatch the following, which all have a chance to be shiny:

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Diglett

Galarian Meowth

Riolu

Galarian Stunfisk

Field Research

If a trainer completes their Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO during Test Your Mettle, a handful of Pokemon have potential encounters:

Magnemite

Pineco

Nosepass

Drilbur

Ferroseed

Togedemaru

Beldum

Much like other activities, Togedemaru and Drilbur will not be catchable as their shiny variations. In addition to Pokemon encounters, completing certain Field Research tasks may provide Mega Energy for Steelix or Scizor.

Timed Research

More details will be given when Test Your Mettle begins in Pokemon GO, but Niantic has confirmed a Timed Research mission will take place during the limited-time event.

Of course, it will be centered around catching Steel-type Pokemon. Completing the tasks will allow trainers to earn Mega Energy for Aggron and provide encounters with Aron and Togedemaru.

Bonuses

There will only be two bonuses active for the Test Your Mettle event in Pokemon GO:

Successfully catching Pokemon with a Nice, Great, or Excellent Throw will increase the chance of receiving Candy XL for that Pokemon

Candy rewards upon a successful catch will increase if the Pokemon is caught with a Nice, Great, or Excellent Throw

This will help with evolving the Steel-types, powering them up, and ensuring the Test Your Mettle event ends with trainers owning some of the strongest and sturdiest creatures in the mobile game.

