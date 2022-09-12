Recent Pokemon GO leak discusses Gigalith's Community Day exclusive move

With September 2022's Pokemon GO Community Day event just a week away, the hype is starting to build up. Dedicated trainers are looking into the finer details of this event to see just what exactly is in store for them. One thing they find themselves curious about involves the exclusive move Roggenrola's final form, Gigalith, will acquire during Community Day. Luckily, a recent leak offers some useful information on it.

As many Pokemon GO players know, the final evolution of the Pokemon featured during the event will be granted a special move that cannot be learned prior to its start. This has led many players who partake in the mobile experience's Battle League to pay close attention to leaks and info.

Gigalith in Pokemon GO's September 2022 Community Day: All there is to know

Cradily using Meteor Beam in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Upon reaching the Gigalith stage, the creature will receive the exclusive charged attack Meteor Beam. Even in the main series, this move is quite rare as only extraterrestrial and ancient Pokemon are capable of learning it. This could have some interesting implications for Gigalith in the Pokemon lore.

Given that the creature is not mentioned as ancient in the main series or side games to come, this could imply that Gigalith is from another world, much like Clefairy and Deoxys. But the main appeal of Meteor Beam is the sheer amount of damage it is capable of dishing out in both Raid Battles and competitive League matches.

Coming to Pokemon GO for the first time, Meteor Beam will be Gigalith's signature move once the event goes live. Additionally, in the future, this attack may be given to Fossil Pokemon if a Community Day revolving around them were released.

Based on what has been leaked, Meteor Beam will deal 120 damage and cost 60 energy to use in League battles. This move is also guaranteed to raise Gigalith's attack stat by one stage upon being used. While that is a great buff for the Pokemon in PvP encounters, it may still fail to define the overarching metagame.

PokeMiners @poke_miners Meteor Beam Stats have been added!



There's an announced buff for PvP, let's see if this sticks around before community day! Meteor Beam Stats have been added!There's an announced buff for PvP, let's see if this sticks around before community day! https://t.co/r9XSYv41g8

In Pokemon GO's Gym and Raid Battles, this attack will require 100 energy and will deal 140 base damage when employed. Lacking the stat-boosting effect, it will not make Gigalith a vital desired choice for Raid Battles but will still be a great option for players in need of a bulky Rock-type that can take and deal damage.

Overall, Meteor Beam will be a welcome addition to Gigalith's move pool. With access to such a strong attack that also boosts its stats, it could easily replace Tyranitar as a trainer's go-to Rock-type. However, it fails to compete against Terrakion and Rhyperior, making them the better choices when it comes to the Rock typing.

Given how difficult it is to acquire the aforementioned choices, picking up a Gigalith during Pokemon Go's September 2022 Community Day event is still a great choice.

