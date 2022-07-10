Moltres Raid weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

Moltres is one of three Kanto Legendary Birds who have seen a spike in relevancy in Pokemon GO recently. Beginning — fittingly, with Articuno — this group of Legendary Pokemon have been rotating through and taking turns on the throne of the game's 5-Star Raid Boss spot throughout the recent season.

As many experienced Pokemon GO players know, there aren't a lot of chances to catch Legendary Pokemon. They mostly come as a 5-Star Raid Boss one at a time. Typically, Legendaries that fit the theme of an ongoing event are the ones to come to the game, though there are exceptions.

With the 5-Star Raid Boss spot typically being held by Legendary Pokemon, a bit of strategy is required before taking on the challenge. Knowing details like the boss' typing and general stat spread can go a long way when preparing for a Raid. It would also help to know how many other players someone should bring as well.

Raid Boss Moltres in Pokemon GO: Counters and strategies

Official imagery announcing Moltres' arrival in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Firstly, as of writing, Moltres is not available in Five-Star Raids. In July 2022, Moltres will be found in 5-Star Raids from July 14 to 22. Fortunate players will also be able to find the Pokemon's rarer shiny variant during this time. For those wondering, Shiny Moltres' body is pink rather than yellow.

Moltres is a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon with stats leaning more towards the offensive side of the spectrum. In Pokemon GO, this means that Moltres can quickly be bursted down by the right team given the game's more action-based approach to the Pokemon battling system, which is a staple in the franchise.

Moltres' biggest weakness is Rock-type attacks given its two types share that weakness. This means that Pokemon like Golem, Gigalith, Rampardos, and Tyranitar are all great choices to bring to this fight. However, given that it may have Fire and Flying-type attacks, Grass-type Pokemon should avoid this fight.

In terms of team size for this fight, a team of three experienced players with the perfect Pokemon may be able to take on this fight as a trio. However, a team size of four to five is the safest bet. For lesser experienced players, it may be best to bring a couple of extra people just in case. However, this is merely a precaution.

Some of the best offensive picks for this Raid may also be one of the best defensive picks as well. Due to the nature of Rock-type Pokemon having naturally high defense paired with their resistance to Moltres' potential movesets, players and their team's Rock-types can carry this Raid on their backs.

For players who want to diversify their team in terms of type coverage, it may also help to have some Water-type Pokemon for potential anchoring purposes. Rhyperior, Omastar, and Carracosta are some of the best defensive options to bring to this fight due to their type advantage in terms of resistance.

