Golem weaknesses and raid counters in Pokemon GO

Golem is a great Pokemon to add to any team, but defeating it in Raid battle is going to take a solid strategy.

Golem started the trend of strong rock and ground-types back in Generation 1 (with Rhydon, Onix and Pupitar to follow). Since it required a trade to evolve in the main series games, fans will likely be pleased to know it’s much more easy to catch in Pokemon GO. That being said, Golem can take a lot of damage before it gets knocked out. Both its Defense and Stamina are just under 200. Trainers who use these strategies/Pokemon, though, will surely be successful at beating Golem.

Which Pokemon are best to bring to a Golem Raid?

Any trainer with a strong Water-type will be in good shape versus Golem. Since it is both Rock-type and Ground-type, it takes 256% damage from Water moves. Most of these Pokemon run a Water-type quick move as well as at least one Water charge move. Pokemon like Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon will make easy work of Golem. Trainers could probably solo a Golem Raid in this case.

Grass Pokemon also matches well against Golem both defensively and offensively. They resist Golem’s Earthquake and Mud Slap as well as hit it for the same 256% damage that Water-types do.

Fighting-types don’t resist Golem’s attacks, but their hits are incredibly hard in return. In fact, these Pokemon are generally good for raids since their damage output is so high. Conkeldurr, Lucario, and even Mienshao can overwhelm Golem with Close Combats and Focus Blasts.

If any trainer has none of these Pokemon, the best strategy is to try and defend against Golem’s attacks. Skarmory has the perfect typing and bulk to completely ignore whatever Golem tries to do to it. Flying resists Earthquake, and Steel resists Rock Blast, Stone Edge and Ancient Power. Iron Head can also rack up damage.

Other Steel types are ill-advised against Golem, however. Steel takes super effective damage from Ground-type attacks, so if Metagross or Aggron is in front of Golem, they will end up just doing super effective damage on each other.

If all else fails, bulky Ground-types can be effective against Golem. Most of these Pokemon resist Rock-type attacks (except Mamoswine unfortunately). Other Pokemon like Garchomp and Flygon can do enough damage to KO Golem, even if they take a bit from Earthquake.

