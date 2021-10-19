How to catch Stunfisk in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

Stunfisk, the Trap Pokemon, has been a metagame staple in Pokemon GO as of recently. Players have started to take notice of Stunfisk's massive presence to the point where many want one of their own.

Players looking to find their own Stunfisk might be disappointed to learn that the recent raid schedule including both it and its Galarian form has concluded. However, that does not mean Stunfisk has left the game entirely.

Finding Stunfisk in Pokemon GO

A Galarian Stunfisk as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Stunfisk is a Ground and Electric type Pokemon. This means that Stunfisk can be found with other Ground and Electric type Pokemon in places like beaches, open fields, railways, airports, industrial buildings, and college campuses. Stunfisk also receives a boost to its spawn rate on sunny days, clear nights, and rain.

Trainers who have received eggs from past events in Pokemon GO are also encouraged to hatch these eggs as they may hatch into a Galarian Stunfisk. 7 kilometer eggs received from gifts from friends have a high chance of including Galarian variants of Pokemon with them, including Stunfisk.

What makes Stunfisk such a desirable Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO is its surprisingly good performance in both Great and Ultra League. Due to the high amount of Steel type Pokemon that inhabit those tiers, a bulky Ground type like Stunfisk is the best choice to counter the defensive Pokemon that reign over the League. Unlike a lot of other viable Ground type Pokemon in the tier, Galarian Stunfisk lacks a weakness to Grass.

Standard Stunfisk is a great choice for Pokemon GO's Great League but it lacks the defensive typing in Steel to make it viable in Ultra League. While it has good bulk and a nice moveset, the role of an Electric type Pokemon is best left to almost every other Pokemon in the tier. Stunfisk sports a critical Water weakness which makes it a liability to perform the job of an Electric type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, of taking out the Water type Pokemon on the opponent's team.

In summary, Stunfisk was once a very common Pokemon for players to encounter in Pokemon GO. Nowadays, however, Stunfisk is best left to chance and being in the right place at the right time. Players with 7 kilometer eggs from the state of the game where Galarian variants could hatch from them will have the easiest time finding them in those eggs. Players should try for a Galarian Stunfisk over a regular one.

