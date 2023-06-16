Pokemon GO Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge and Field Research: All tasks and rewards

The Solstice Horizons event is scheduled to start later today (June 16, 2023) in Pokemon GO, with the occasion marking the debut of Shiny Fomantis. Players can also participate in an exclusive Special Research questline whose completion rewards include an encounter with Cosmog. Apart from that, Solstice Horizons also contains Collection Challenges and Field Research tasks for trainers.

Starting at 10 am local time today, Solstice Horizons will continue until Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It will also see the return of the Team GO Rocket Takeover on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 12 am local time. This event will see the arrival of Shadow Regirock, among other Shadow Pokemon.

How to complete Solstice Horizons Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO

The theme of Solstice Horizons involves a day and night cycle for wild encounters, branched choices for the Special Research questline, and Collection Challenges.

The available tasks and rewards for the event's Collection Challenges are as follows:

Pokemon GO - Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge: Daytime

Catch Solrock [daytime wild encounter] (will be available irrespective of player location during the event)

Catch Ledyba [daytime wild encounter]

Catch Petilil [daytime wild encounter]

Catch Purrloin [daytime wild encounter]

Catch Drifloon [daytime wild encounter]

Catch Sewaddle [daytime wild encounter]

Catch Cottonee [daytime wild encounter]

Catch Murkrow [daytime wild encounter]

Rewards: 2000x Stardust, Fomantis encounter

Pokemon GO - Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge: Nighttime

Catch Lunatone [nighttime wild encounter] (will be available irrespective of player location during the event)

Catch Spinarak [nighttime wild encounter]

Catch Oddish [nighttime wild encounter]

Catch Stunky [nighttime wild encounter]

Catch Misdreavus [nighttime wild encounter]

Catch Venipede [nighttime wild encounter]

Catch Foongus [nighttime wild encounter]

Catch Phantump [nighttime wild encounter]

Rewards: 2000x Stardust, Fomantis encounter

How to complete Solstice Horizons Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO

Trainers will be able to complete event-exclusive Field Research tasks that they can procure from PokeStops, with one of the rewards including an encounter with Fomantis.

The available tasks and their rewards are as follows:

Catch 5 Grass- or Bug-type Pokeom - 500x Stardust

Catch 5 Ghost- or Dark-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Catch 10 Pokemon - Fomantis encounter [shiny variant available]

What are the event bonuses for Solstice Horizons in Pokemon GO?

Trainers will enjoy two unique event bonuses for the Solstice Horizons event. These include the option of 2x Catch Stardust, meaning they will earn twice the Stardust for capturing pocket monsters. Furthermore, Lunatone and Solrock will appear everywhere, regardless of the location.

Players should not miss out on the Starry Skies Special Research questline as it provides them with another attempt at capturing Cosmog, a Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon. The creature debuted back in the Season of Light in September 2022 as part of the Special Research A Cosmic Companion.

