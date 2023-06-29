Pokemon GO Dark Flames Collection Challenge and Field Research: All tasks and rewards

As the Dark Flames event rolls out in Pokemon GO, trainers worldwide will soon encounter Dark- and Fire-type pocket monsters through wild encounters, Timed Research tasks, a Collection Challenge, and more. The occasion also marks the debut of Turtonator and Mega Sableye. The Blast Turtle Pokemon's shiny variant will also make its first appearance.

The mega-evolved variant of Sableye was leaked earlier this month when the June 2023 content roadmap showcased a blank Mega Raid boss. It was soon reported that the mystery pocket monster was revealed on Pokemon GO's official website's data.

How to complete Dark Flames Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO?

The Dark Flames event's theme revolves around Dark- and Fire-types pocket monsters, and players get to choose between either upon completing the first step of the branching Timed Research questline.

The event-exclusive Collection Challenge depends on trainers' choice in the Dark Flames Timed Research questline.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames!



pokemongolive.com/post/dark-flam… Flanked by flames or engulfed in darkness?Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames! Flanked by flames or engulfed in darkness?Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames!pokemongolive.com/post/dark-flam… https://t.co/5nKrQ4zO1u

The available tasks and rewards for the event's Collection Challenges are as follows:

For those players who choose Fire-type in the Timed Research:

Collection Challenge: Fire-type Pokémon

Catch Litten

Catch Vulpix

Catch Houndor

Catch Numel

Catch Galarian Zigzagoon

Catch Ninetales [Catch Vulpix available as wild spawn and evolve it with 50 candy]

Catch Camerupt [Catch Numel available as wild spawn and evolve it with 50 candy]

Catch Incineroar [Catch Litten available as wild spawn and evolve it to Torracat with 25 candy and then into Incineroar with 100 candy]

Rewards: 100x Houndoom Mega Energy, 5000 XP

For those players who choose Dark-type in the Timed Research:

Collection Challenge: Dark-type Pokémon

Catch Poochyena

Catch Carvanha

Catch Houndour

Catch Stunky

Catch Litwick

Catch Mightyena [Catch Poochyena available as wild spawn and evolve it with 50 candy]

Catch Sharpedo [Catch Carvanha available as wild spawn and evolve it with 50 candy]

Catch Incineroar [Catch Litten available as wild spawn and evolve it to Torracat with 25 candy and then into Incineroar with 100 candy]

Rewards: 100x Houndoom Mega Energy, 5000 XP

What are the Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO during Dark Flames in June 2023?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Fire-type Pokémon

🕶️ Dark-type Pokémon



Drop a or 🕶️ in the replies.



#HiddenGems Which do you choose?Fire-type Pokémon🕶️ Dark-type PokémonDrop aor 🕶️ in the replies. Which do you choose?🔥 Fire-type Pokémon🕶️ Dark-type PokémonDrop a 🔥 or 🕶️ in the replies.#HiddenGems

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available for Pokemon GO trainers during the Dark Flames event. They and their possible rewards are as follows:

Catch 5 Dark-type Pokemon - Meowth [shiny variant available] or Grimer [shiny variant available]

Catch 5 Fire-type Pokemon - Magmar [shiny variant available] or Litwick [shiny variant available]

Win a raid in under 60 seconds - Alolan Marowak [shiny variant available] or Sneasel [shiny variant available]

Win 3 raids - Turtonator [shiny variant available]

Dark Flames is set to begin on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10 AM local time. It will continue until Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

Poll : 0 votes