Pokemon GO Battle Day Clay Timed Research: All free and paid tasks and rewards

With the beginning of a new month, Pokemon GO trainers will get to participate in another iteration of the GO Battle Day event. The GO Battle Event Clay event began earlier today (Saturday, July 1, 2023) and is based around the iconic Gym Leader of Driftveil City's Gym in Pokemon Black and White. Participating trainers can engage in two event-exclusive Timed Research, one free and one charged.

GO Battle Days revolve around Pokemon GO's trainer battle mechanics. It was initially called GO Battle Night and was held back on November 5, 2020, from 6 PM local time to 11.59 PM local time. The schedule was changed later on to the entire day to accommodate more players.

What are the Timed Research tasks in Pokemon GO during GO Battle Day Clay 2023?

The latest GO Battle Day commenced on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 12 AM local time and is set to run until Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 11.59 PM local time. Rewards for participating in the same include one item of the Clay Avatar Set. Plenty of battle-related bonuses and rewards are up for grabs for the occasion.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Join us July 1 and July 2 for a



🥊 pokemongolive.com/post/go-battle… It’s time to get your battle on, Trainers—another GO Battle Weekend is upon us!Join us July 1 and July 2 for a #GOBattle Weekend inspired by Clay, the Gym Leader of Driftveil City Gym in the Unova region in the Pokémon Black and White games!. It’s time to get your battle on, Trainers—another GO Battle Weekend is upon us! Join us July 1 and July 2 for a #GOBattle Weekend inspired by Clay, the Gym Leader of Driftveil City Gym in the Unova region in the Pokémon Black and White games!. 🥊 pokemongolive.com/post/go-battle… https://t.co/6lh9Z5yEwL

As mentioned above, the GO Battle Day Clay 2023 Timed Research has one free component and another charged one. The task and rewards for the former are as follows:

Pokemon GO: GO Battle Day Clay - Step 1 of 1

Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times - 7500 XP

Battle in the GO Battle League 10 times - 7500 XP

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks - 7500 XP

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 7500 XP

Rewards: 3x Rare Candy, 1x Elite Charged TM, Clay-style Hat

The paid Timed Research is available to players who purchase a US$1 (or its equivalent in local currency) from the in-game shop. Completing this will net trainers rewards such as a hefty amount of Stardust and Rare Candy XL.

Pokemon GO: GO Battle Day Clay Stardust - Step 1 of 1

Battle in the GO Battle League 10 times - 6000x Stardust

Battle in the GO Battle League 25 times - 6000x Stardust

Battle in the GO Battle League 50 times - 6000x Stardust

Use 15 supereffective Charged Attacks - 6000x Stardust

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 6000x Stardust

Rewards: 3x Rare Candy XL (for trainers level 31 or above), 3x Rare Candy, 1x Star Piece

Pokemon GO trainers must remember that Timed Research will expire on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 11.59 PM local time. All tasks and rewards should be completed and collected before the stipulated time.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



From our Anniversary Party to Adventure Week, we have a month’s worth of excitement to celebrate seven years of Pokémon GO!



#HiddenGems It’s time to celebrate, Trainers! 🥳From our Anniversary Party to Adventure Week, we have a month’s worth of excitement to celebrate seven years of Pokémon GO! It’s time to celebrate, Trainers! 🥳🎉From our Anniversary Party to Adventure Week, we have a month’s worth of excitement to celebrate seven years of Pokémon GO!#HiddenGems https://t.co/IrA4Y14q02

Niantic released the July 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO earlier last week. Apart from a look at the different events that are penciled in for the upcoming month, the developers also announced the debut of Mega Tyranitar soon.

Poll : 0 votes