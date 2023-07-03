Pokemon GO A Shadowy Disturbance: All tasks and rewards

The latest Team GO Rocket Takeover iteration that began in Pokemon GO, along with the Solstice Horizons event in June 2023, has brought another Special Research questline. Trainers around the world can complete this particular questline to encounter the Team GO Rocket Boss, Giovanni, and have a chance at catching Shadow Regirock, provided you defeat him.

The Solstice Horizons event began in the popular AR title on Friday, June 16, 2023, and continued until Sunday, June 25, 2023. Team GO Rocket Takeover's latest chapter started midway on Wednesday, June 21. This time around, Giovanni brought along a shadow variant of Regirock.

What are the tasks and rewards of A Shadowy Disturbance in Pokemon GO?

The aforementioned Team GO Rocket Special Research questline can be claimed by trainers till the Hidden Gems Season ends on September 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. Players will also need to complete any earlier Team GO Rocket Special Research questline that remains unfinished to start with A Shadowy Disturbance.

As always, the Team GO Rocket Special Research questline will net trainers a Super Rocket Radar as a reward, which they can use to search for Giovanni. The tasks and rewards for A Shadowy Disturbance are as follows:

Pokemon GO: A Shadowy Disturbance - Step 1 of 5

Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Poke Ball

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component

Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000x Stardust, Aron encounter

Pokemon GO: A Shadowy Disturbance - Step 2 of 5

Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 3x Mysterious Component

Rewards: 1500 XP, 1500x Stardust, Graveler encounter

Pokemon GO: A Shadowy Disturbance - Step 3 of 5

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - 2500 XP

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - 2500 XP

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra - 2500 XP

Rewards: 2500 XP, 3000x Stardust, 1x Super Rocket Radar

Pokemon GO: A Shadowy Disturbance - Step 4 of 5

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Hyper Potion

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive

Rewards: 3000 XP, 3000x Stardust, Sableye encounter

Pokemon GO: A Shadowy Disturbance - Step 5 of 5

Claim Reward! - 2500x Stardust

Claim Reward! - 2500x Stardust

Claim Reward! - 2500x Stardust

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

What lies ahead in July 2023?

Niantic revealed the July 2023 content roadmap for the AR title earlier last week. The event schedule ahead is as follows:

GO Battle Weekend

7th Anniversary Party

Community Day Classic

Catching Some Z's

Riolu Hatch Day

Adventure Week

July Community Day

The month will also see the long-awaited debut of Mega Tyranitar in-game.

