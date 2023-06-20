With the Solstice Horizons event in full swing in Pokemon GO, trainers around the world are gearing up for the next half of the occasion with the imminent arrival of Team GO Rocket. Another iteration of the popular Team GO Rocket Takeover is coming back, and this time around, Giovanni will bring with him a formidable Shadow Regirock.

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event is slated to begin on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 12 am local time and continue until Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time. Apart from a chance to catch Shadow Regirock upon defeating Giovanni, players will also get to experience the debut of Shiny Pancham in Pokemon GO at the event.

All 12 km egg hatches during Team GO Rocket Takeover (June 2023) in Pokemon GO

Getting a 12 km egg is slightly more difficult than the other variants in Pokemon GO. This is because the 'Strange' or red spots eggs are only dropped by Team GO Rocket Leaders once they are defeated. Since players will surely be defeating at least three of them to encounter Giovanni during the upcoming event, trainers are guaranteed to have a few of these eggs in hand.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Keep your eyes peeled for Team GO Rocket during the Solstice Horizons event!



pokemongolive.com/post/solstice-… Pokémon aren’t the only ones active during the Solstice…Keep your eyes peeled for Team GO Rocket during the Solstice Horizons event! Pokémon aren’t the only ones active during the Solstice… Keep your eyes peeled for Team GO Rocket during the Solstice Horizons event!pokemongolive.com/post/solstice-… https://t.co/cTll5LAQoL

The 12 km egg hatches active during the June 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover are as follows:

Larvitar [shiny variant available]

Absol [shiny variant available]

Skorupi [shiny variant available]

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard [shiny variant available]

Vullaby [shiny variant available]

Deino [shiny variant available]

Pancham [shiny variant available]

Inkay [shiny variant available]

Skrelp

Salandit

As mentioned earlier, the shiny variant of Pancham appears for the first time in the popular AR title with the upcoming event. Players can then evolve the same with 50 Candy to get their hands on a Shiny Pangoro.

Team GO Rocket Takeover Shadow Pokemon: Regirock, Ledyba, and more

Players will get an opportunity to catch Shadow Regirock by defeating Giovanni. Finding the Team GO Rocket boss is a difficult affair in Pokemon GO, but trainers will get to participate in the new Special Research story that will award them a Super Rocket Radar to help them find Giovanni.

To do so, they need to defeat several Team GO Rocket Grunts, followed by defeating three Team GO Rocket Leaders. The Special Research story will be available until the end of the current season, which concludes on September 1, 2023, at 10 am local time.

As always, trainers will get the chance to catch Shadow Pokemon from defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders (Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo). They may also get to encounter Shiny Shadow Pokemon. The official announcement also provided a list of new Shadow Pokemon, which is as follows:

Shadow Alolan Geodude

Shadow Ledyba

Shadow Hitmontop

Shadow Glameow

Shadow Gible and more

What are the event bonuses for Team GO Rocket Takeover (June 2023) in Pokemon GO?

Trainers will get to experience the following event bonuses during the upcoming Team GO Rocket Takeover event:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



See what Pokémon are active during your favorite time of day in the new Solstice Horizons event!



Get the details below



pokemongolive.com/post/solstice-… Are you an early riser or a Noctowl?See what Pokémon are active during your favorite time of day in the new Solstice Horizons event!Get the details below Are you an early riser or a Noctowl?See what Pokémon are active during your favorite time of day in the new Solstice Horizons event!Get the details below ⬇️pokemongolive.com/post/solstice-… https://t.co/tiW6JCLrvs

Pokemon GO trainers are currently enjoying the offerings of the Solstice Horizons event. It features a day and night cycle for its wild encounters, a branching event-exclusive Special Research questline that awards Cosmog encounters, a Collection Challenge, and plenty more.

Poll : 0 votes