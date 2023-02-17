Is the Master Ball coming to Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO, like its predecessors, has plenty of different Pokeballs to capture the titular Pocket Monsters with. However, one ball, in particular, has eluded players since the game's release: the Master Ball. It can catch any Pokemon without fail.

While the Master Ball hasn't received much traction since the title's release, a recent reveal by the group Pokeminers insinuates that the wait may soon be over. The reputable data mining group recently broke down the code in the latest Pokemon GO APK file and found mention of the Master Ball.

According to the Pokeminers release, a small sliver of code was included in Pokemon GO's APK that mentioned a tutorial for using the Master Ball. However, Pokeminers also remarked that it might just be a joke by Niantic.

How might a Master Ball work in Pokemon GO?

Pokeminers alleged script for the Master Ball in Pokemon GO (Image via Pokeminers.com)

Though Pokeminers revealed the tutorial prompt code for the Master Ball in Pokemon GO, that's currently everything on the subject. It's also possible that Niantic inserted the script as a joke or a future addition.

It isn't uncommon for the developers to introduce code and other assets into the game and not use them immediately, as the community has previously seen with certain Pokemon and their evolutionary and shiny forms.

That said, Niantic introduced Beast Balls not too long ago to catch Ultra Beasts. One can assume that developers have their eyes on adding another Pokeball, especially considering the amount of money to be made with its inclusion.

If Niantic does introduce the Master Ball, it will likely be in limited quantities. Perhaps trainers can access one by completing a Special Research Story or participating in a specific event. Given that Master Balls can catch any Pokemon without fail, they would be too overpowered to warrant large distributions.

However, limiting their access to players would not only prevent them from being overused but could also present a revenue opportunity for Niantic. The game could charge Pokecoins or a real-world currency total to provide access to these powerful Pokeballs.

Hopefully, this new leak proves valid, not just a smokescreen by Niantic. The ability to catch any Pokemon in the game would be a huge boon for those hunting certain elusive species. Furthermore, some players might be willing to pay a small sum for an item as coveted as the Master Ball.

For now, the community must wait and see what Niantic has planned or see if the leaking community can share more details about when the Master Ball may be introduced.

Poll : 0 votes