"At least 5% now": Pokemon GO players react to reported Master Ball tease

Pokemon GO is currently undergoing significant changes, with a large number of players leaving the game and Niantic responding by ramping up the release of new content. Trainers can expect exciting developments such as the introduction of new Legendary Pokemon and the arrival of Shadow Raids since they provide ample reasons for players to continue engaging with the game.

One of these new releases that players have been anticipating for months now is the inclusion of the Master Ball. Debuting in the first entry of the franchise, the Master Ball is the ultimate Poke Ball since it is the only ball with a 100% capture chance. Because of this, its inclusion in the popular mobile game would be quite a big deal.

Recently, Niantic released a teaser on their social media pages for Pokemon GO, hinting towards the addition of the new Poke Ball. With this being the first official mention of the Master Ball in the mobile game through Niantic rather than through data miners, the community is at the edge of their seats.

Reddit reacts to the Master Ball in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's official Instagram post about Master Balls was shared to the game's subreddit by u/RyanTheSithLord. Considering that this is very big news for the game's community, players started to comment on the update.

The Master Ball will most likely retain its iconic feature and succeed at every capture in the mobile game, so many Redditors talked about what they intend to do with the ball when it is eventually added to the mobile title. This ultimately ties in with the Daily Adventure Incense and one of the rare creatures that spawn from it.

As many experienced trainers will know, most rare creatures in Pokemon GO come from the Daily Adventure Incense spawn table. The Galarian Legendary Bird Trio can only be spawned through this daily consumable, and they have a notoriously high flee rate when they do eventually spawn in the wild.

As such, some players on the Reddit post want to use their Master Ball to secure one of these rare Legendary Pokemon. However, others are a bit skeptical about whether or not Niantic will keep the Master Ball in its main series form.

This is because the company has become known for its anti-consumer practices as of late. Starting most prominently with the recent Remote Raid Pass changes, the state of Pokemon GO has become much more profit-driven. As such, there is a solid chance of Naintic locking the Master Ball behind a paywall as well.

Although there is still a lot about the Master Ball in Pokemon GO that players still don't know, you can definitely expect it to come to the game in the next few weeks. Considering how important the Master Ball is to the franchise, it would be fair to assume that there will be an event associated with its debut in the game.

Poll : 0 votes