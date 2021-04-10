Shiny Pokemon are some of the most sought after creatures, especially in the mobile giant Pokemon GO.

When it comes to Shiny Pokemon, Eevee may be the coolest to own. Eevee can evolve into so many other creatures, that the Shiny possibilities are all but endless. It is truly wonderful.

In Pokemon GO, there are a few tricks that can be used when evolving Eevee. Things like different names and other methods allow trainers to manipulate the evolution, basically deciding which Shiny Eeveelution they will gain.

How to catch Shiny Sylveon in Pokemon GO

Sylveon is the most recent addition to the Eeveelution family tree. As of now, it isn't in Pokemon GO. It appears in the code for the game and will more than likely arrive sooner rather than later.

For once it is released, trainers can already note down the trick in order to guarantee Eevee evolves into Sylveon. Like with some of the other evolutions, a specific name given to Eevee will ensure a one-time evolution.

Pokemon GO has allowed this for all of the other Eeveelutions. Trainers have already - seemingly accidentally - found the name for Sylveon without it even being added.

The name "Kira" changed the evolution silhouette to that of Sylveon. Attempting to evolve it will only give a "Network Error" message. Of course, nothing is official until it is confirmed, but this all seems very likely once Sylveon is added to Pokemon GO.

Now, onto catching a Shiny version of Sylveon. Sylveon may be released in Raids with a chance of being Shiny. That is a big what-if. The same goes for finding one in the wild, which may never happen.

A sure-fire way to get a Shiny Sylveon is to evolve a Shiny Eevee. If the name trick does not get changed by Niantic, due to it being discovered pretty early, then naming a Shiny Eevee "Kira" will net that beautiful Shiny Sylveon.

Hopefully it gets added fairly soon so Pokemon GO trainers across the world can add it to their collection.