Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Wailord

While Wailord is used as just a funny Pokemon to see spinning from Gym Spots in Pokemon GO, many players value their Wailords as one of the most important parts of their team. As such, these players may want to know how to best capitalize on their strengths and mitigate their weaknesses.

Debuting in the third generation of the franchise, Wailord is the most giant Pokemon to ever come to the Pokemon series. On top of that, Wailord is one of the most essential Pokemon players can own in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald as its presence on the player's team is required to obtain Regirock, Regice, and Registeel.

Wailord as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first step to effectively using any Pokemon in Pokemon GO is to obtain the various details of game knowledge revolving around that specific Pokemon. Knowing Pokemon's stats, typing, and best moveset contributes heavily to a Pokemon's effectiveness in battle. After all, most Pokemon are only as good as the trainer using them.

Analyzing Wailord in Pokemon GO

Wailord is a pure Water-type Pokemon. This gives Wailord extra defensive capabilities by giving it one of the best defensive typings in the game. Wailord only has two weaknesses, Electric and Grass-type attacks. Wailord has four resistances, with a lot of these being common attacking types; Wailord resists Fire, Steel, Ice, and other Water-type attacks.

Wailord's stats are one of its most extraordinary topics of interest. Wailord has the highest stamina stat of every other Water-type in Pokemon GO. The Water-type Pokemon's monstrous stamina stat of 347 warrants its status as a defensive staple in the game. Its attack stat of 175 and defensive stat of 87 makes it an excellent stamina tank with some attacking capabilities.

Wailord best performs as a Gym Defender rather than a star performer in Pokemon GO's Battle League. Thanks to its tremendous stamina, it can be a hard Pokemon to burst down repeatedly when taking it on in a gym battle.

Despite this, Wailord still makes the occasional appearance in the Battle League as a safe switch wall against Pokemon with a disadvantage against it like Ground and Fire-types.

Wailord's moveset is surprisingly diverse with moves like Zen Headbutt and Blizzard and powerful Water-type attacks like Surf. This gives Wailord a wide variety of "best movesets" as Wailord can adapt to many different playstyles. A combination of Water Gun and Surf is best used for maximizing damage.

While Wailord tends to go overlooked and underused by most players, Wailord can provide some situational advantages thanks to its niche role as a stamina tank, much like Pokemon like Wigglytuff and Blissey.

Players looking to use Wailord for its offensive capabilities will be disappointed thanks to its mediocre attack stat of 175 but attacking is just a tiny portion of Pokemon GO's battle system, as many players know.

