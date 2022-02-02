Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Regirock

Following Regice's circulation in Pokemon GO's 5-Star Raid Boss position, Regirock has taken the crown as the new 5-Star Raid Boss for the next period. With the newfound opportunity to catch this Pokemon after defeating it in Raid Battles, players will want to know how to effectively use it in the Battle League or any other battling condition.

Debuting in the third generation of the Pokemon franchise, Regirock and its two partners, Regice and Registeel, were the most convoluted legendaries in the franchise and still considered so today.

To get the opportunity to find Regirock in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, players had to find the Sealed Chamber, solve its puzzles, find the Desert Ruins on Route 111, and solve the puzzle there. All these puzzles were written in braille to make matters more complicated.

When considering the usage of any Pokemon in the game, various details about how the Pokemon performs must be regarded. Information like the Pokemon's typing, the Pokemon's stats, and which moves the Pokemon has access to are all things players must consider when planning on using that specific Pokemon.

Regirock in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Regirock, as it appears in the eighth Pokemon movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regirock is, unsurprisingly, a pure Rock-type Pokemon. This is pretty average typing which gives Regirock five weaknesses and four resistances. Players must express caution when using Regirock in the current state of Pokemon GO's Battle League, with Steel-type and Fighting-type Pokemon being as common as they are in each separate League Cup.

The legendary Rock-type Pokemon's stats are a huge contributor to what makes Regirock such a desirable pick for many Pokemon GO players. Its two highest stats being its defense of 309 and its stamina of 190, make Regirock an excellent choice for players in need of a safe switch tank Pokemon.

Regirock's attack stat of 179 means that it can deal good chip damage while dealing with another Pokemon that could take out the player's offensive Pokemon.

Regirock has a diverse movepool consisting of mainly Rock and Fighting-type attacks. Regirock's movepool also features Electric-type coverage with charged attack Zap Cannon. Regirock also has access to the move Lock-On, which deals minuscule damage to generate the most energy used for charged attacks.

To maximize Regirock's damage-dealing capabilities, a move combination of Rock Throw and Stone Edge will be used. Regirock's expansive moveset gives the player tons of room for experimentation.

If the players want to use their Regirock to pressure their opponent into expanding both of their shields, a combination of Lock-On and Stone Edge would best suit the role.

Regirock is one of the best tank Pokemon in Pokemon GO, and its current rotation in Pokemon GO's 5-Star Raid Boss spot gives players an opportune chance to catch it. Regirock's most ideal moveset depends heavily on what the player intends on using it for, but utilizing Lock-On can give Regirock incredible burst damage capabilities.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar